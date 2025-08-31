Grab A Pack Of These Kirkland Ribs To Look Like A Grill Master With Half The Effort

For all but the most zealous backyard barbecue czars, a couple of shortcuts here and there are totally acceptable. Store-bought barbecue sauce can be fine provided you're buying the best, for example. Likewise bottled rubs and marinades. Costco, of course, has an item that applies said seasoning before you even get it in your cart.

The big box membership store's Kirkland Signature St. Louis-style dry rub ribs coat the rack in what it calls a souvlaki seasoning before packaging. A scratch-made souvlaki seasoning like you might see covering skewered chunks of lamb and chicken would typically include ingredients such as salt, pepper, oregano, cumin, onion powder, and garlic powder. Buying it already adhered to the pork saves you a little time mixing it all up, and lets you skip an audit of your spice cabinet to make sure you aren't missing any ingredients for this otherwise pretty forgiving recipe. If you do ever need to swap an ingredient, such as the oregano, Italian seasoning has been known to pinch hit for it and other herbs, such as basil.