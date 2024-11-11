The Grocery Store Barbecue Sauce We Can't Get Enough Of

With its exceptionally rich and powerfully piquant flavors, barbecue sauce has the potential to make or break a meal of smoky-sweet short ribs or juicy beef brisket. To help us all avoid a disaster at our next cookout, Chowhound's Emily Alexander snagged all the classic sauces she could find at the grocery store and rounded up the best and worst barbecue sauces to buy at the grocery store. According to her findings after analyzing each pick's unique flavor and textures, she determined that the absolute best grocery store barbecue sauce to buy is Traeger 'Que Classic BBQ Sauce.

Compared to all the other options on her list, Alexander put this sauce at the top because it comes packed with flavors all across the barbecue spectrum. "It's sweet, tangy, and perfectly acidic," she wrote. Simply put, it's full of all the flavors you could ask of a classic barbecue sauce, all packed into one balanced bottle. While some options were more affordable, such as Kroger's This Is the Original BBQ Sauce or Stubb's Original Legendary Bar-B-Q Sauce, their "okay," "boring," or "competent" flavors did not come close to that of this exceptional sauce.

Luckily, this delicious sauce is available at many major retailers. So, if you're opting for a store-bought barbecue sauce in lieu of a homemade option, go for Traeger 'Que Classic BBQ Sauce.