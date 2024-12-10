The Easy Way To Make Oven-Baked Ribs Fall-Off-The-Bone Tender

Barbecue ribs are easily one of the world's most craveable foods. Whether they're slathered in sauce or seasoned with a dry rub — or served with sweet and savory upside down cornbread and a side of coleslaw — there's no denying this meaty masterpiece.

Yet for home cooks, whipping up a batch of these barbecue beauties can be intimidating — especially if all you have to work with is a conventional oven. Fortunately, Chowhound had a chance to speak with an expert for some advice. Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, shared a few tips to ensure that even when you don't have access to a smoker, you can still create the most fall-off-the-bone tender rack of ribs.

When employing a home oven, Parente says, "You can use the 3-2-1 cooking method. ... Cook them on low in the oven for six total hours — three hours uncovered, two hours wrapped in foil or parchment paper, and the last hour uncovered." By following this advice with your oven set to a low temperature, you have the best chance at creating the ribs of your dreams.