The Easy Way To Make Oven-Baked Ribs Fall-Off-The-Bone Tender
Barbecue ribs are easily one of the world's most craveable foods. Whether they're slathered in sauce or seasoned with a dry rub — or served with sweet and savory upside down cornbread and a side of coleslaw — there's no denying this meaty masterpiece.
Yet for home cooks, whipping up a batch of these barbecue beauties can be intimidating — especially if all you have to work with is a conventional oven. Fortunately, Chowhound had a chance to speak with an expert for some advice. Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, shared a few tips to ensure that even when you don't have access to a smoker, you can still create the most fall-off-the-bone tender rack of ribs.
When employing a home oven, Parente says, "You can use the 3-2-1 cooking method. ... Cook them on low in the oven for six total hours — three hours uncovered, two hours wrapped in foil or parchment paper, and the last hour uncovered." By following this advice with your oven set to a low temperature, you have the best chance at creating the ribs of your dreams.
Putting the 3-2-1 cooking tip to work for your ribs
Rich Parente did note one pitfall regarding the traditional oven method for cooking ribs, citing the fact that you won't be able to get quite the same taste as you would with a smoker. That said, he does offer a suggestion to avoid disappointment. "You can use a smoky barbecue sauce to get some of that flavor," he says. You could make your own version of the classic condiment, or instantly improve store-bought barbecue sauce with a splash of vinegar.
Once you have this process down pat, you can start to think about how to present your perfectly cooked, oven-baked ribs. Pair this main dish with a complementary side like grilled romaine and corn salad with herby mustard dressing. You can even get playful with your sides by snagging a few pro tips for making great corn ribs from a Momofuku chef. No matter how you choose to serve your succulent rack of ribs, Parente's expert guidance opens the (oven) door to a whole new world of perfectly cooked barbecue possibilities.