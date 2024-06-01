The 3-2-1 Method For Grilling Ribs On A Gas Grill

Put the ribs on the grill for three hours at 225 degrees Fahrenheit. This cooks the ribs low and slow, resulting in very tender and flavorful meat. Just make sure to leave the lid closed to keep the inside at the right temperature. After three hours, take the ribs off and wrap them in foil. Put the meat side down. Put them back on the grill for two hours. This step is critical to get the meat extra tender. The foil keeps moisture in.

The final step involves adding your favorite sauce. Remove the ribs from the wrapped foil package. Cover them in sauce and keep them on the grill for one more hour. This allows the sauce to caramelize and create a delicious exterior. When you take them off, let them sit for around 15 minutes to rest. This keeps all of the juices inside the meat, which retains moisture and flavor.

It's important to follow the steps in the right order and for the right amount of time. You want to cook the meat for three hours to make sure it's cooked through to a safe temperature. The foil continues the cooking process for two hours and locks in the moisture. The final sauce step needs the least amount of time (one hour) because any longer will risk burning the sauce.

