The Dried Seasoning You Can Easily Substitute For Basil

Fresh basil is one of the most wonderful herbs a home cook can keep in their kitchen. It's easy to grow and maintain, and it looks as lovely as it is functional. Even store-bought bunches can add essential flavor to pasta nights, easily elevate frozen pizzas with the tear of a few leaves, and turn your leftover tomatoes and mozzarella into a Caprese salad. Dried basil in a jar has its uses, too. But run out of either or both forms of the herb and you'll see how ubiquitous the botanical is in recipes. Fortunately, like with a lot of ingredients, there's a suitable swap.

Italian seasoning, as it's labeled on most grocery shelves, is your best basil alternative in a pinch because it contains — you guessed it! — basil. When listed as the first ingredient in a store-bought brand, basil is the primary herb used in the seasoning mix, typically followed by oregano, marjoram, garlic, rosemary, sage, and thyme. Just have a peek at the back label to find the variety with the most basil to cover any future substitution needs.