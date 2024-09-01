The 3 Best Ways To Defrost Your Frozen Ground Beef

Ground beef is the perfect way to add protein to several recipes. You can brown it for chili, soup, or even pasta, plus it's an essential ingredient when you're forming a tender, juicy burger. If you buy a package of ground beef and find you don't need all of it, there's no need to toss it because it freezes so well. But when it comes time to defrost it, there are a few tried and true methods. You only need some cold water or a microwave to thaw it quickly, but the refrigerator is recommended if you have the time. Regardless of the method, never defrost ground beef at room temperature.

Advertisement

If you freeze the meat, make sure it's well-sealed to prevent freezer burn, which can render your meat bland. If this happens, you'll need tips on how to add more flavor to the ground beef. Once you defrost it, cook it quickly because defrosted meat will only stay fresh in the refrigerator for one to two days. Read on to discover the two top methods for defrosting your ground beef, which will elevate the end result.