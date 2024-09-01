The 3 Best Ways To Defrost Your Frozen Ground Beef
Ground beef is the perfect way to add protein to several recipes. You can brown it for chili, soup, or even pasta, plus it's an essential ingredient when you're forming a tender, juicy burger. If you buy a package of ground beef and find you don't need all of it, there's no need to toss it because it freezes so well. But when it comes time to defrost it, there are a few tried and true methods. You only need some cold water or a microwave to thaw it quickly, but the refrigerator is recommended if you have the time. Regardless of the method, never defrost ground beef at room temperature.
If you freeze the meat, make sure it's well-sealed to prevent freezer burn, which can render your meat bland. If this happens, you'll need tips on how to add more flavor to the ground beef. Once you defrost it, cook it quickly because defrosted meat will only stay fresh in the refrigerator for one to two days. Read on to discover the two top methods for defrosting your ground beef, which will elevate the end result.
The refrigerator is the best way to defrost ground beef
Refrigerators should maintain a constant temperature of no warmer than 40 degrees Fahrenheit, making them perfect for thawing meat because of that temperature-controlled environment. It ensures no part of the meat is exposed to the danger zone (the area between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit) for a prolonged period of time. For this method, remove the beef from the freezer and keep it in its package. Place it in a bowl or on a plate with a lip to ensure that its juices don't leak as it thaws — there could be small breaks in the packaging. To keep other foods safe from cross-contamination, let the meat defrost on the bottom shelf of your fridge; if any juices leak, they won't run onto other foods.
The only downside to defrosting meat in the refrigerator is that it's a little more time-consuming. Depending on the thickness of the ground beef, it could take between one and two days for it to thoroughly defrost.
Cold water or a microwave are best for quick-thawing ground beef
If you're in a hurry, then the refrigerator method won't work. In that case, the next best option is using cold water. Place the entire meat package in a large bowl of cold water (below 70 degrees Fahrenheit). Place a heavy object on top of it to prevent it from floating. This way, the underside of the meat doesn't defrost quicker than the top portion. You can also run water over the meat instead of submerging it, but this does use a lot of water and doesn't always result in even thawing. Defrosting meat with this method takes between one to three hours. You might have to add ice cubes as the water gets warmer to keep it below 70 degrees.
If you're even shorter on time, your next best option is the microwave. Remove the meat from its packaging first, then heat it on the defrost setting. If you don't have a defrost setting, change the power to 30%. Allow up to eight minutes for each pound of beef, but once it's defrosted, cook it immediately for food safety and quality because some areas might have already started cooking.
Never defrost ground beef at room temperature
It might seem tempting to take the meat out of the freezer and place it on the counter for ease, but this is a big mistake with ground beef and a method you should never use. Room temperature falls into that danger zone of 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit — the temperature range where bacteria grow the most rapidly. Perishable foods should never be kept out at room temperature for more than two hours.
The outermost part of your meat defrosts more quickly than the center, enabling bacteria to grow on the surface while the center defrosts. But since that inner portion takes hours to thaw, you'd have to leave the meat out beyond the two-hour window, rendering it unsafe to eat. The best way is to plan and defrost your meat with refrigeration for the necessary length of time, though thankfully, there are quicker, safer alternatives if needed.