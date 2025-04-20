Turn Frozen Store-Bought Puff Pastry Into A Classic Lemon Curd Tart With Just 3 Extra Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have a few sheets of puff pastry in your freezer, you're only a few minutes away from a fresh dessert that can approximate almost anything at the bakery without even having to step outside. The grocery marvel compresses what would have otherwise amounted to hours in the kitchen and hundreds of dough folds into one tidy package. Even pros like Ina Garten keep some store-bought puff pastry around the house. And you can top it with additional ready-made items to keep it super simple (not to mention fast), or whip further confections up from scratch for an even more bespoke preparation.

Lemon curd tarts, for example, can fall anywhere from the effortless end to the middle mark of that convenience spectrum. A good coating of an egg wash made with a few drops from the tap will give your puff pastry a gleaming sheen once it comes out of the oven. And, after it's cooled, little more than a layer of jarred lemon curd, and a show stopping sprinkle of something extra special like BeePoint edible gold flakes or culinary flowers give it a polished finish in seconds. You can also make the easiest lemon curd of your life in the microwave, or take your time over the stove.