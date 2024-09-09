The Tangy Cheese Gordon Ramsay Melts Over Meatball Subs

You may have learned about his foolproof technique for fluffy scrambled eggs or even how he elevates tuna salad, but have you heard of Gordon Ramsay's simple upgrade when making a meatball sub? The world's favorite feisty chef has shared a few ingredients that he adds to these well-loved sandwiches to make them even better than they already are. One of these crucial elements is cheese. More specifically, the celebrity reaches for buffalo mozzarella.

You've likely already heard of mozzarella, as it's the transformative ingredient that pairs well with well-known foods such as pizza, caprese sandwiches, salads, and more. It's usually made from the milk of cows, which is the variety you'll find commonly available at many local grocery stores. While the more delicate standard mozzarella has a creamy texture and is quite mild in taste, buffalo mozzarella, on the other hand, is made from a totally different animal. You guessed it — it comes from buffaloes. It also packs a bit more punch due to its higher fat content and saltier makeup. This makes the ingredient a little tangier than its cow-derived counterpart, as well as richer and overall bolder in flavor. This seemingly small difference actually has much more of an impact on recipes than you'd think, starting right with a good old meatball sub.

