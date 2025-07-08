16 Best Ways To Enjoy Butternut Squash This Summer That Aren't Soup

Some ingredients have almost de facto uses — meaning that they're often used one way, and rarely (if at all) do you color outside of the lines and use them in other ways. For example, brownie mix is just used for making brownies, taco seasoning is used for tacos, and instant ramen is used to satisfy late-night cravings. Butternut squash also fits into this category, as many people just see it as a building block for soup — and not much else.

Don't get us wrong: Butternut squash soup is good. It walks a thin line between being savory and sweet, and it's a true warm-you-up-up dish. But only using this versatile vegetable for soup is doing it a disservice. In an effort to expand your horizons, we found some creative and tasty ways to use this vegetable, whether you've been gifted a bumper crop from your neighbor or have a little extra lying around after meal-prepping squash soup for the week.