9 Jack In The Box Breakfast Items, Ranked Worst To Best
As far as all-day breakfast menus at fast food chains go, Jack in the Box's is certainly one of the most extensive. It offers nine different breakfast sandwiches of varying bread types, several fried dough dipping situations, a couple of burritos, and platters where all of these items are basically piled on top of each other. Truly, this chain does not mess around when it comes to breakfast. It's a lot, but, hey, at least you've got plenty of options to choose from.
Let me start by saying, as a group, these are the greasiest pile of food items I have ever seen in my life. Seriously, even handling them with the wrappers still on is a complete mess. This is (and I'm not being hyperbolic) more grease than I've seen at one time in many years. Frankly, I wish I had some sort of poncho or at least a pair of gloves. The smell, however, was heavenly.
When we ranked 11 popular Jack in the Box menu items, the winner was clear. Hands down, the delicious (yet somewhat controversial) tacos were the best item on the Jack in the Box menu. But how does its breakfast menu fare? Let's find out — together. Here are nine Jack in the Box breakfast items, ranked worst to best.
9. Meat Lover's Burrito
The Meat Lover's Burrito is the slightly less aggressive-looking burrito option at Jack in the Box, but, to be clear, it's still very aggressive. Inside the tortilla, you'll find bacon, sausage, ham, eggs, and cheese — each of these ingredients is dispersed terribly. Seriously, the consistency is totally off with every bite, as everything is sort of just crammed in there without any layering. You're never actually eating any of the ingredients together until the very bottom of the burrito. But to get there, you have to get through the middle part, which is just a bland, folded-up sausage patty. Oh, and the tortilla is made up of mostly grease, as it is almost completely translucent.
There are certain scenarios in which this burrito would be appreciated. For example, if you were lost in the woods and happened upon a questionable gas station that served breakfast burritos, this would probably taste good to you. Or, if you were on a camping trip and looking for literally any breakfast, this burrito, being edible, would suffice. Actually, you know what, this breakfast burrito tastes specifically like it's from that creepy gas station in the movie "The Cabin in the Woods," where the old harbinger works — if one of the characters had gotten it from there, they would probably be like, "Well, all things considered, this isn't THAT bad."
Pretend I am a harbinger when I tell you this: Stay away from this burrito! It's a disaster.
8. Sausage Croissant
The Sausage Croissant is a simple guy, consisting of an egg, cheese, and sausage patty inside a croissant. On paper, this seems like a sturdy little sandwich ... and then you see it in real life. I'm going to be honest with you, this sandwich looks very pathetic. I sort of feel sorry for it. It's just so sad looking and underwhelming to the point where it looks like it's not even cooked (and it is, actually). And unfortunately, it tastes pretty much the same as it looks. It's just sort of whatever. The sausage patty was just sitting there, unattached to anything, underneath the egg. The croissant itself tasted sort of old. It wasn't flaky at all and had the general consistency of stale bread. That said, against all odds, it was still (slightly) better than the burrito because at least there was less food crammed into it.
I was beginning to get the sneaking suspicion that Jack in the Box's sausage patty might be a problem, but only time would tell. This particular sandwich looks like it was created inside a microwave. And I consider myself a microwave queen — I love cooking things in the microwave. But I have to draw the line somewhere, and when something looks like it was created in a microwave ... well, there's my line.
7. Chicken and Waffle Sticks
Jack in the Box isn't necessarily known for its chicken. In fact, according to us, the worst menu item at Jack in the Box is one of its fried chicken sandwiches (Jack's Spicy Chicken). It was understandable, then, that the chain's Chicken and Waffle Sticks were a risky choice, but in the name of food journalism, they simply had to be tried. One order comes with two chicken strips, three waffle sticks, and syrup.
The skin came right off the chicken when I tried to take a bite, which wasn't a good sign. I tried to pull the chicken itself off, to add it to the pile of food in my hands, and it ... didn't work? I realized that this was because the chicken was a bit stale. When I was finally able to get a bite of the chicken and waffle sticks together, it was disconcerting.
Now, I love chicken and waffles, but for it to work, at least one of them has to be good, and neither is here. The waffle sticks are really hard and kind of burned. They are far too crunchy and sort of sickening. Honestly, the whole thing tastes as if regular chicken and waffles were made with 15% cardboard. There are way better places to get chicken and waffles.
6. Supreme Croissant
After trying the sad joke that was the Sausage Croissant, I had my reservations about the Supreme Croissant, which was packed with bacon, ham, an egg, and melted cheese. This croissant looked a little better than the last one, though, and there wasn't any pesky sausage patty in this, so it already had that going for it.
Upon taking a bite, I realized that it was much better than its sausage sibling. Sure, the croissant was still underwhelming, but the flavors make up for it. The bacon and ham are delicious, especially when paired with the egg and cheese. Jack in the Box does well with its ham and bacon. They don't taste generic or bland like the sausage patty and are seasoned and cooked well. This sandwich tastes like what I would expect a fast food breakfast item to taste like (compliment). I just wish Jack in the Box would work on its croissant situation — they're just so sad.
5. Loaded Breakfast Sandwich
The Loaded Breakfast Sandwich is ... a lot. It's piled high with two eggs, bacon, grilled ham, sausage (oh no), and cheese on sourdough bread. Of all of the greasy breakfast sandwiches in this order, this one is certainly the greasiest. It's also, understandably, gigantic.
I started laughing when I bit into it because of how good it was. It felt like being hit on the head with a shovel by Jimmy Dean himself. When you bite into it, it makes a comically disturbing wet sound. It's a greasy mess with every breakfast meat just shoved in there, so yes, of course this sandwich is good. It's absolutely amazing, and I couldn't stop laughing as I took another bite. Personally, it's not higher on the list because it's just not sustainable. If I were to continue eating this, I would certainly suffer from some sort of stomach event — it's just too much meat at one time. Surely I will hear this breakfast sandwich call to me in my dreams, but I know good and well that it's a siren's song and is trying to kill me.
4. Supreme Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich
Here we have the second sourdough of the bunch, the Supreme Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich, which is made up of an egg, bacon, grilled ham, and cheese. It's less intense than the Loaded Breakfast Sandwich (but still just as greasy), which explains its slightly higher ranking — there's only one egg on this one and no sausage patty (thank goodness).
This sandwich is packed with all the right flavors (ham, bacon) and none of the filler (sausage patty). It's the better version of the sourdough breakfast sandwiches for sure — you just don't need all that meat, and one egg will do just fine. The greasiness level is still quite concerning. I believe if you squeezed this sandwich, you'd be able to fill a small cup with grease. It feels downright illegal, but then again, it's also so dang good. I knew that I wouldn't be able to eat more than a couple of bites, despite it being absolutely delicious. This sandwich is not for the weak (me), but it is a good fast-food breakfast sandwich for those with sturdier stomachs.
3. Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich
The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich has two of everything: two eggs, two slices of cheese, two ham slices, and two slices of bacon, in between a bakery bun. And while I wouldn't normally be all about this much food packed into one sandwich, it's got all the right flavors (and no sausage patty), and the bakery bun is alarmingly good. The added cheese makes the sandwich all the more flavorful, and I was so sold on Jack in the Box's grilled ham at this point that, geez, the more the better. Pile it on there — I am a changed woman.
But let's talk about that bakery bun. Until now, I believed that sourdough reigned supreme as the bread of choice for a Jack in the Box breakfast sandwich, but, as it turns out, I was very wrong. The bakery bun takes the crown: It's fluffy, toasted, and has the slightest bit of sweetness to it. It takes the Jack in the Box breakfast sandwich to another level and sets it apart from other breakfast sandwiches. I would happily eat this sandwich as my last meal, but unfortunately, that's probably the only time I could actually eat the whole thing, as I wouldn't have to deal with the repercussions (a definite stomach upset event).
2. Classic French Toast Sticks
Well, these little guys truly shocked me by how good they are, I must say. Maybe it's because I wasn't expecting much from the Classic French Toast Sticks, as they're basically just fried dough dunked in something called "pancake syrup" (Jack in the Box's apparent name for maple syrup). But it turns out that they were good because of this, not despite it.
Yes, that's right, they're basically just fried dough that you dunk in syrup, and that's exactly why they are delicious. And it turns out that fried dough tastes really good — like, really, really good. And this is especially true when you dunk the fried dough in maple syrup. Seriously, this is the most straightforward fact I have ever written in my life: Fried dough dipped in syrup is good. They made me feel like I was at Disneyland, but better, because I only spent around $3 on them. (They would probably be $13 or something at Disneyland). These can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert.
They're available as a six-piece order and a three-piece order, and while I got a three-piece, I recommend you get a six-piece (because that way, there's more fried dough for you to eat).
1. Breakfast Jack
The Breakfast Jack is not only the best tasting breakfast menu item at Jack in the Box, but it was also the first fast food breakfast sandwich ever — even before McDonald's Egg McMuffin (which is quite similar to this, I must say). The simple sandwich is made up of an egg, cheese, and that wonderful grilled ham, inside of a bakery bun. That's right, the bun is back, and it's better than ever in this breakfast sandwich situation.
The Breakfast Jack is unassuming. It's certainly the least aggressive sandwich on the Jack in the Box breakfast menu. Upon looking at it, you might think, "Wow, this is a lot of bread," but that's only because it's not stuffed with a million ingredients like almost everything else on the Jack in the Box breakfast menu. It's pleasing to eat and so very flavorful. This little sandwich makes you realize that all you need for a perfect breakfast sandwich is one egg, one slice of cheese, and some tasty grilled ham in between a really good bun. It's just right. I would happily eat this for breakfast and feel as though I have made a new friend by trying it.
Methodology
Since the Jack in the Box breakfast menu is pretty extensive and contains many platters and combos, I stuck with individual items and made sure to vary my selection. I tried every type of breakfast item offered, including a couple of each type of sandwich (croissant, bakery bun, sourdough) and only one of the burritos, as I heard rumors on Reddit that they weren't very good. I consulted Reddit and a few online lists to find out what was popular and made sure to include those.
Items were ranked based on taste (mine, specifically). One popular item I opted not to try was the hash brown, but let it be known that, as far as fast food hash brown rankings are concerned, Jack in the Box's is said to be pretty tasty.