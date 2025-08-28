9 Jack In The Box Breakfast Items, Ranked Worst To Best

As far as all-day breakfast menus at fast food chains go, Jack in the Box's is certainly one of the most extensive. It offers nine different breakfast sandwiches of varying bread types, several fried dough dipping situations, a couple of burritos, and platters where all of these items are basically piled on top of each other. Truly, this chain does not mess around when it comes to breakfast. It's a lot, but, hey, at least you've got plenty of options to choose from.

Let me start by saying, as a group, these are the greasiest pile of food items I have ever seen in my life. Seriously, even handling them with the wrappers still on is a complete mess. This is (and I'm not being hyperbolic) more grease than I've seen at one time in many years. Frankly, I wish I had some sort of poncho or at least a pair of gloves. The smell, however, was heavenly.

When we ranked 11 popular Jack in the Box menu items, the winner was clear. Hands down, the delicious (yet somewhat controversial) tacos were the best item on the Jack in the Box menu. But how does its breakfast menu fare? Let's find out — together. Here are nine Jack in the Box breakfast items, ranked worst to best.