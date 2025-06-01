The Hands-Down Best Jack In The Box Menu Item Has A Controversial Reputation

A lot of fast food chains tend to stick to one specialty: Burger King and McDonald's do burgers, Taco Bell and Del Taco do (surprise!) tacos. And while all these chains do other menu items, it's safe to say they've picked a lane. West Coast chain Jack in the Box is a bit different, though — it splits its focus between burgers and tacos. But which is better?

One Chowhound writer ranked 11 of Jack in the Box's main menu items and came up with a firm answer: The tacos. (Burgers didn't come close — the best-ranking burger, the Sourdough Jack, more or less a bacon cheeseburger, was back in fifth place.) But despite its first-place finish, the Jack in the Box taco still has some questionable traits, mostly related to the meat filling. It's been described as a "seasoned meat lump" by KLAQ and compared to cat food in various other reviews. Chowhound's reviewer reached similar conclusions, dubbing it simultaneously "amazing" and "disgusting."

How did it get to first place, then? Well, that "disgusting" description is more about the vibe and appearance of the taco. Open up one of those tacos, and you'll see that flattened hunk of meat all mashed up with other ingredients in a way that frankly doesn't look particularly appealing. Yet it's all about the taste; a lot of people seem to agree that the combination of meat and cheese, plus grease and various other industrial flavorings, hits the spot in a unique way.