Which Fast Food Chain Introduced The Breakfast Sandwich?

With all-day breakfast at fast food chains being as commonplace as it is today, it's hard to imagine a time when breakfast sandwiches weren't readily available to the masses. Breakfast and fast food have always gone hand in hand, but the idea of creating a breakfast meant to be eaten on the go took some time. Nowadays, nearly every major chain has a list of breakfast sandwiches but this item didn't exist until 1969.

Other fast food chains might have been serving breakfast platters for years prior to 1969, but Jack in the Box came up with the idea of making a to-go breakfast sandwich. The concept was simple: egg, meat, and cheese served on an English muffin. This simple idea laid the groundwork for nearly every fast food breakfast sandwich to come.

Years later, the breakfast sandwich still stands the test of time. In fact, it's a concept that is truly thriving in the fast food world. Now, we can thank Jack in the Box for not only having some of the cheapest fast food in the country but also bringing us the breakfast sandwich.