16 Essential Breakfast Burritos In Los Angeles
The breakfast burrito is a uniquely Southern California indulgence. There is no dignified way to eat one. Inevitably, you finish with sauce all over your face and bits of protein scattered on your plate, making them something of an equalizer. But these essential breakfast burritos around Los Angeles take the burrito beyond just a mishmash of ingredients; there's an artistry and balance to them. What makes each of these takes on the breakfast burritos "essential" is the variety of urban experiences represented in them, from "hole-in-the-wall" places to more established brands.
We scoured the internet and our own network of Angelenos for the scoop on breakfast burritos in the city. These burritos are full of sometimes baffling, eclectic flavor choices. Truffles? Bacon? Aioli? But the quirkiness of the Los Angeles breakfast burrito is representative of the city itself. Influences from Armenia, Korea, Iran, and the American diner converge in LA's breakfast burrito scene. If you're on the hunt for the best breakfast wrapped in a tortilla, here are our recommendations.
1. Cerveteca: Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Cerveteca is a family-owned spot in Culver City popular for its high-quality ingredients. The owners hail from Veracruz, Mexico, and the chain's Breakfast Burrito with Chorizo is loaded with eggs, cheese, black beans, tater tots, and more. It's a common recommendation among Angelenos on Reddit, and has great reviews on Google, as well, including one noting that the burrito is a "Really good size and packed with a lot of meat and eggs." This burrito is definitely one you have to come to with an empty stomach.
When ordering a breakfast burrito, one of the most important decisions is what the protein will be. And at Cerveteca, the chorizo is made in-house, so it's the natural choice for a more unique breakfast burrito that showcases what this particular restaurant does well: home-style cooking and aromatic and flavorful spices. Make sure to order this breakfast burrito with a side of guac.
9418 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 837-3836
2. Tony's Darts Away: Darts Away Burrito
Los Angeles is a where people both work hard and play hard, so you need a breakfast burrito that can serve both. The breakfast burrito from sports bar Tony's Darts Away in Burbank is just that. The Darts Away Burrito is only on the weekend brunch menu, but it merits inclusion here because it's cheap ($10-$12 depending on which toppings you add on) and ideal for a pick-me-up (in the aftermath of some classic Los Angeles Saturday night debauchery).
The Reddit user who brought us this recommendation called the Tony's Burrito a "sleeper pick" that flies under the radar, but is perfect with a California beer. "It's an excellent version. The burritos contain fried egg (not scrambled), tots, bacon, cheddar, and the 'special sauce' ingredients, roasted garlic and avocado lime sauce, with a side of chips and salsa," they wrote.
1710 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91506
(818) 253-1710
3. Corner Cottage: Plain Breakfast Burrito
It's what it says on the tin. There's no frills involved here. It's a breakfast burrito. But what really makes the Plain Breakfast Burrito from Corner Cottage, according to native Angelenos, is the salsa, as an Angeleno user on Reddit confirmed. Ask for salsa inside the burrito if you like a little bit of spice or extra texture with your eggs, hash browns, and cheese. (A word to the wise: another Redditor mentioned that: "The salsa from Corner cottage ranges from spicy to melt your colon depending on the day." So be warned.)
If you want to level up from the Plain Burrito (with egg, cheese, and potato), you could go crazy with meat options like steak, sausage, bacon, ham, or "all meat" (every available protein). But it's a perfectly solid choice to just leave it in the burrito as a "plain" order. Some things, like Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" or little black dresses, are classics you just don't want to mess with.
310 S Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502
(818) 843-2567
4. Wake and Late: Breakfast Burrito
Wake and Late has seven locations across the city, in Pasadena, North Hollywood, Downtown LA, Marina Del Rey, Santa Monica, Hollywood, and Highland Park, so something the chain does is clearly working. People tend to have strong reactions to Wake and Late's Breakfast Burrito. Some call it overly salty, others praise it as one of the best. One Reddit user called the chain and its burritos "always a treat" and part of a Sunday ritual. Maybe the focus on breakfast at Wake and Late speaks to how many of us actually want to slow down and enjoy our mornings.
There's also a certain quality about this breakfast concept that's almost painfully LA. Its Instagram lists that the chain cooks without seed oils, for example. So if you're on a seed oil cleanse and are craving a breakfast burrito, you're safe here. That aside, the Breakfast Burrito is a solid, enjoyable meal-in-a-tortilla. Definitely essential.
Multiple Locations
5. Tacos Villa Corona: Chorizo and Potato Burrito
In 2012, Anthony Bourdain visited this hole-in-the-wall taco joint in Atwater Village for the Travel Channel. Though Bourdain's visit put it on the map for many first-timers, its reputation has remained fairly sterling over the years. The Chorizo and Potato Breakfast Burrito is a fan favorite in reviews, but there's really no wrong order at Tacos Villa Corona in the charming Atwater Village neighborhood.
One Reddit user answered the question of what the best breakfast burrito in Los Angeles is succinctly: "Tacos Villa Corona. Not too big, not too expensive, doesn't make me feel like sh**." A Google reviewer also shared another thing that makes this restaurant truly great: "They give you hot sauce without [you] asking for it." Tacos Villa Corona will also be expanding to Eagle Rock as of 2025, but no opening date has been announced yet.
3185 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 661-3458
6. Mustard Seed Café: Breakfast Burrito
In our research, we found that the neighborhood of Los Feliz punches above its weight for breakfast burritos, and low-key brunch spot Mustard Seed Café is one of the staples. Its slogan is "think less, eat more," and the food speaks for itself — including the Breakfast Burrito. One user on Reddit, who commented frequently on the food options in Los Feliz, recommended Mustard Seed as a sit down café option rather than takeout, with a neighborhood vibe.
A key component of a good breakfast burrito that many more hipster places miss is the black beans as a protein base. Sure, you can have all kinds of outlandish proteins in a breakfast burrito, but at a certain point, if there's no beans or salsa, what you have made is basically a wrap. But the Breakfast Burrito from Mustard Seed Café isn't like this. It starts with a base of three scrambled eggs, rice, black beans, guacamole, and cheese. Sidewalk seating also makes for excellent people-watching, with strong, freshly ground coffee to sip on as you enjoy your burrito.
1948 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 660-0670
7. Cilantro Mexican Grill: Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
This unassuming restaurant in North Hollywood is inside a Chevron gas station, but hungry commuters can fill up more than their tanks there. The portion to price ratio is generous — even if you aren't good at math, you can tell that adds up to a good time. Fresh eggs, cheese, salsa, and potatoes make up the body of this breakfast burrito. For a protein choice, carne asada (grilled or thinly sliced steak) is one of the most popular, since some other breakfast burrito spots don't offer it.
One reviewer on the restaurant's Google page mentioned that the carne asada "was not greasy and was cooked fresh" with a "tiny, chili-like kick to it." If you prefer your burrito in a bowl, that's another option you can order on Cilantro Mexican Grill's menu. Another Google review observed that: "They give you a good portion of meat inside the burrito also, unlike some other restaurants that skimp out on the meat." Just be sure you don't drive past its unassuming location.
7214 Whitsett Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91605
(818) 765-7998
8. Lily's Malibu: Breakfast Burrito
Like the burrito from Mustard Seed Café, the star of the show in the Lily's Malibu breakfast burrito (available with various proteins) is the black beans. The restaurant's owner came to Los Angeles from El Salvador and found herself appalled by the lack of truly spicy and flavorful Latin cuisine in Southern California. She set out to create a restaurant that stuck to tradition while still blending into the culinary landscape around it. Lily's is that. Its food is well-loved by both the surrounding community of Malibu and burrito aficionados around the city. It will also run you up a higher price point, with all breakfast burritos starting at $16.
"Very generous size for the price and great value overall. You will leave full," wrote one reviewer on Google. "The melted cheese, beans, and salsa set this burrito off — no matter what meat you choose. I highly recommend opting for chorizo. The breakfast burrito from Lily's is the perfect pre-hike protein source if you're planning to head to Escondido Falls or Solstice Canyon nearby, or a treat to fill up the post-hike empty stomach. It's well worth the drive out to Malibu and making a day of it. Take it from the local in the previously mentioned review: "If I'm in Malibu on a Sunday morning, there's no doubt I'm stopping at Lily's."
29211 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
(310) 457-3745
9. BBAD: Chile Verde with Braised Pork
BBAD stands for "breakfast burritos all day," so you know what you're getting into here. The breakfast burritos from BBAD are ideal for spice lovers who want a lot of flavor and a lot of options. Though there's a plethora of customization available for the burritos here, the Chile Verde with Braised Pork Breakfast Burrito showcases the best of what BBAD offers. "I enjoy the food, and the best part is you [can] chill and enjoy it at the hotel lobby. Bring your laptop and make it a day," wrote a Google reviewer who recommended that specific burrito.
The price point is a little high, but BBAD is not the kind of place you just wander into. It only draws in real breakfast burrito fans. If you know, you know. The tomatillo salsa also adds a kick to the already spice-laden options. However, the spice is not so intense as to be obtrusive.
928 E Colorado Blvd #101, Pasadena, CA 91106
(626) 214-5731
10. Guisados: Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
A horchata cold brew and a Chorizo Breakfast Burrito from Guisados make for a perfect Los Angeles morning, as one Angeleno said on Reddit. (They added: "Make sure you get the red salsa.") What makes this burrito special isn't just the burrito itself but the menu items surrounding it. The horchata cold brew adds a unique touch.
All the corn tortillas at Guisados are handmade, and the overall vibe is unpretentious and chill. The De La Torre family started Guisados in Boyle Heights and have now expanded it to Long Beach, Hermosa Beach, Pasadena, Venice, with raring success in all of its outposts. Plus, all locations have quality breakfast burritos, but a standout is the original location's version with a signature salsa and chorizo. Breakfast is only served from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., though, so be sure to get there in the morning for your burrito fix.
Multiple locations
11. Jugos Azteca: Breakfast Burrito
Perhaps it sounds obvious that an essential burrito is one from a Mexican restaurant. But the breakfast burrito has such a multicultural audience nowadays that it's not exclusively found at Latino-owned restaurants. Though there's nothing wrong with burritos spreading to all cultures, for the most authentic experience, Jugos Azteca in Highland Park can deliver.
On a Reddit thread about breakfast burritos in Los Angeles one commentator said that many breakfast burrito lists tend to be "a little too heavy on the diner/coffee shop recs," making the breakfast burrito from Jugos Azteca extra worthy of inclusion. A guide on Google wrote: "Trusty breakfast burritos and juices. Decently priced and LOCAL! Show them some love." Come for the breakfast burrito, stay for the elotes and jugos.
5213 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 254-4555
12. Söbuneh: The Signature
Söbuneh's best breakfast burrito, The Signature, has Oaxacan black beans, its house-blend beef chorizo, honey chipotle aioli, and cilantro lime aioli. Söbuneh means "breakfast" in Persian, and the founders wanted to help other people experience the joys of lazy Sunday breakfast in its Middle Eastern families. A user on Reddit posted highlighting it, saying that: "What really made it stand out were the unique sauces."
While your standard breakfast burrito just has salsa, Söbuneh uses a variety of spices that highlight the owners' Middle Eastern heritage. The Signature doesn't add too much extra finagling or Persian-fusion to the breakfast burrito formula, but its fresh ingredients are what give it the restaurant's special "signature" touch.
11419 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 824-3799
13. Bread and Breakfast: Soujouk Burrito
To continue with the theme of cultural fusion, the Bread and Breakfast Soujouk Burrito uses a special ingredient that celebrates another speciality of one of Los Angeles' largest immigrant populations: Armenian sausage.
There truly is nowhere else in the world you would find Armenian-Mexican fusion cuisine, so this burrito embodies essential Southern California. Bread and Breakfast also takes hospitality seriously, even sometimes giving you a free juice with your burrito, as one Google reviewer experienced. If you have a vegetarian friend with you, Bread and Breakfast also has a lot of options for them and is known for being plant-friendly. But the soujouk burrito is really the can't-miss item here, representing something truly unique about the city of Los Angeles.
Multiple locations
14. Tocaya Organica: Breakfast Burrito
A healthy breakfast burrito might sound like a bit of an oxymoron. After all, no matter how fresh the ingredients are, a breakfast burrito is just carbs on carbs on carbs. oron. And Tocaya isn't exactly a mom-and-pop authentic Mexican place. It's a local chain with locations all around the city that uses all organic ingredients and prides itself on its health-consciousness. But it does have a killer Breakfast Burrito, full of beans, cheese, and fresh vegetables.
"Tocaya is shockingly good. Order it with chorizo, jalapeño tortilla, and queso cotija," one Reddit user wrote. A follow-up comment noted that the menu is good for what it is, implying that you need to know you're at a more upscale health food restaurant rather than a roadside taco joint. The downtown Los Angeles Tocaya location has a good selection and a fun space, but every outpost serves breakfast burritos.
Multiple locations
15. Egg Tuck: Spicy Royal Burrito
It's got egg in the title — these people did not come to play about breakfast. The Spicy Royal Burrito from Egg Tuck brings another of Los Angeles' international influences into the culinary mix through a spicy Korean patty, noted as a favorite and "classy pick" among local burrito lovers on Reddit. The Korean patty is either beef or a beef-pork blend, depending on what's available at the restaurant, so if you have religious restrictions on eating pork, it's worth asking what's in the patty.
Also, as the name suggests, this burrito is spicy. But sometimes that's just what you need, especially first thing in the morning. If you add avocado, that can balance out the spice slightly and add some more texture and extra flavor to the burrito. In addition, in good news for any LA-Chicago transplants, Egg Tuck also recently opened two locations in Chicago.
Multiple locations
16. Tu Madre: Breakfast Burrito
Admittedly, "truffle guacamole" is a hard sell. Why change guacamole? It's already delicious. And just slapping truffles onto something doesn't automatically make it good. But Tu Madre's truffle guac with the chain's breakfast burrito adds a little je ne sais quoi to an already technically perfect burrito. Your eyes might slightly glaze over reading the ingredient list, but every ingredient in the laundry list of sauces and bases brings something to the table in this burrito.
The guacamole gets a new fluffiness with the addition of the truffles and blends deliciously with the eggs, crispy tater tots, mozzarella, and more. The burritos at Tu Madre are definitely extra. But isn't LA, too? One user took the time to write a comment on the Tu Madre website: "This is my death row meal. I cannot overstate how much I love this burrito. As a former Angeleno who has moved to New York, I no longer get breakfast burritos because I know that anything I order here won't be the Tu Madre breakfast burrito that I actually want."
Multiple locations
Methodology
For this list, we sought out burritos sold at places that celebrated the unique mix of cultures in Los Angeles, rather than just being technically good (though all of these burritos are). We also looked for a mixture of "hole-in-the-wall" and more polished eateries, since both have something to offer diners.
In a city like Los Angeles with a lot of tourism, every restaurant is working hard to stand out to the out-of-towners. But if you don't ask a local, you won't get honest feedback on local cuisine, so we looked for reviews from locals, as well. Overall, we aggregated reviews from Reddit and Google in order to make sure we got real people's thoughts.