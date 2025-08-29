16 Essential Breakfast Burritos In Los Angeles

The breakfast burrito is a uniquely Southern California indulgence. There is no dignified way to eat one. Inevitably, you finish with sauce all over your face and bits of protein scattered on your plate, making them something of an equalizer. But these essential breakfast burritos around Los Angeles take the burrito beyond just a mishmash of ingredients; there's an artistry and balance to them. What makes each of these takes on the breakfast burritos "essential" is the variety of urban experiences represented in them, from "hole-in-the-wall" places to more established brands.

We scoured the internet and our own network of Angelenos for the scoop on breakfast burritos in the city. These burritos are full of sometimes baffling, eclectic flavor choices. Truffles? Bacon? Aioli? But the quirkiness of the Los Angeles breakfast burrito is representative of the city itself. Influences from Armenia, Korea, Iran, and the American diner converge in LA's breakfast burrito scene. If you're on the hunt for the best breakfast wrapped in a tortilla, here are our recommendations.