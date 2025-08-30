10 Sauces To Dip Your Pretzels In That You Probably Haven't Thought Of
Pretzels are an iconic snack food for a reason. While the twists, sticks, nuggets, and rods are pretty good eaten straight out of the bag or from the container, they're even better when they're slathered in a dipping sauce. The sauce contrasts the crispiness of the pretzel and infuses every bite with flavor. Dipping sauces can be used for both soft pretzels (like the ones you get from the movie theater or in the frozen aisle of the grocery store) and the crispy hard pretzels that we all know and love.
When it comes to dipping sauces, pretzels have their usual pairings. For soft ones, it's beer cheese, and for hard ones, it's usually honey mustard. But there are many more flavorful and unique alternatives that you can try dipping your pretzels into. We've curated a list of some of our favorite sauce recipes that can be made in no time at all and are guaranteed to elevate your pretzel-eating experience.
1. Smash Burger Sauce
You don't need to make a trip to your nearest fast food spot to get your hands on a tasty burger sauce. This recipe brings together creamy mayo, sweet relish, and ketchup for a tasty and multi-dimensional sauce that can be used for everything from veggie and beef burgers to onion rings and, you guessed it, pretzels. The tangy, zippy flavor is excellent paired with both soft and crispy pretzels. You may not even be able to go back to honey mustard after eating the two together.
Recipe: Smash Burger Sauce
2. Homemade Double Truffle Aioli
Why have one truffle-infused element when you can have two? This aioli recipe mixes truffle salt and truffle oil together for a flavor-packed spread that can be used for an array of dipping vehicles, pretzels included. The nutty flavor of the truffle pairs well with the crispy, crunchy pretzels, while the lemon juice, vinegar, and garlic provide the perfect acidic pop to this versatile dressing. It would be a great dip to serve alongside a bowl of tiny twists for an upscale appetizer.
Recipe: Homemade Double Truffle Aioli
3. Easy Homemade Queso
Ditch those lousy tortilla chips and try your next bowl of queso alongside a bag of hard pretzels or warm soft ones. This dip is the perfect level of spicy and creamy, and you can always customize it to fit your preferences by adding more or less spicy ingredients, like green chiles or jalapeños. This dip is super affordable to whip up and the perfect dish to serve at a party or gathering.
Recipe: Easy Homemade Queso
4. 5-Ingredient Chipotle Mayo
Mayo is a take-it-or-leave-it condiment for many. But when you add a little bit of spice and heat in the form of canned chipotle, you have a great, versatile spread on your hands. Once you make it and dip your fair share of pretzels into it, you can store the leftovers in your fridge for up to two weeks. It would be an excellent sauce to add to your breakfast burrito, serve with fries, or top your burger with.
Recipe: 5-Ingredient Chipotle Mayo
5. Homemade Hot Honey
Many of the sauce suggestions on this list are deliciously creamy — but not this one. Hot honey is an excellent condiment to serve with pretzels because it has the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. Our recipe gets an extra kick from ginger, alongside an array of chiles like bird's eye, Thai, and serranos. Your strained honey can be stored in a jar for several weeks and drizzled atop or dipped into with your pretzels.
Recipe: Homemade Hot Honey
6. Scandinavian-Inspired Lingonberry Cocktail Sauce
Cocktail sauce gets a facelift with this Scandinavian twist. The lingonberries offer the perfect sweet contrast to the spicy horseradish, fresh dill, and floral gin. It's a wildly complex sauce, making it the perfect accompaniment to your bland and otherwise boring bag of pretzels. We won't blame you if you reserve a little bit for your shrimp cocktail or crab legs, either.
7. Standard Homemade Aioli
Aioli is like the little black dress of the world — everyone should have one and know how to use it. This recipe breaks it down into its simplest form and gives you an excellent framework for experimenting with different flavors and add-ins to fit your desired snacking profile. The sauce is slightly garlicky and creamy, perfect for when you're craving a savory complement to your pretzels that's not too zingy, nor too far outside of your comfort zone.
Recipe: Standard Homemade Aioli
8. Carolina BBQ-Style Honey Mustard Sauce
Honey mustard and pretzels are not strangers, but this unique sauce adds a down-home Southern twist to the combo. The honey mustard is infused with a homemade Carolina-style barbecue sauce, complete with sweetness from the brown sugar and honey, umami from the Worcestershire sauce, and bite from the mustard and apple cider vinegar. It's a well-balanced condiment that folks who love barbecue chips and honey mustard pretzels can appreciate.
9. Super Easy Chipotle Crema
Give your pretzels a Tex-Mex twist with this super easy chipotle crema recipe. It combines zesty ingredients, including lime juice, chipotle in adobo, garlic, and honey, to create a flavorful concoction that's equal parts sweet and smoky. The sour cream base means that it adheres easily to your pretzels (or whatever else you decide to dip with it). You can also use a vegan sour cream or cashew cream to make this recipe dairy-free.
Recipe: Super Easy Chipotle Crema
10. Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sauce
Chick-fil-A sauce is good for so many things, from fried chicken and waffle fries to pretzels. This recipe doesn't keep it to the typical combination of honey mustard, mayo, and barbecue sauce. Instead, it gets its unique heat from Buffalo sauce and subtle acidity from coleslaw. You can also customize this recipe with xanthan gum to make it thicker, or a little bit of garlic powder for a more savory edge. It's not a dead-ringer for Chick-fil-A's iconic sauce — but we can guarantee it's better.
Recipe: Copycat Chick-fil-A Sauce
