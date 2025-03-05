The Tuna Dish That Will Fulfill Your Sushi Fix Without Any Rolling Required

Sushi is one of those meals that just seems to taste better when enjoyed at a restaurant. Although it's not impossible to roll your own, a high-quality platter of sushi requires a delicate hand and an eye for precision. Luckily, there's a way to enjoy the comforts of sushi without the hassle of rolling any. By combining sushi ingredients in a casserole dish and oven-baking them, you can indulge in a warm, comforting, multi-dimensional sushi bake which delivers that familiar seafood flavor but with none of the fuss.

The dish is made by whipping canned tuna whipped together with mayo, sriracha, cream cheese, soy sauce, and rice vinegar. The mixture is piled atop a bed of white rice, oven-broiled, and adorned with furikake, scallions, and any other of your favorite sushi toppings. The result is a dish with all of the umami-blasted maritime goodness of a high-quality sushi roll without the tedious work that comes with it.

Moreover, by using canned tuna instead of its raw counterpart, sushi night is made all the more convenient. Because it's pre-cooked, ready-to-eat, requires no special handling, and boasts all of the same health benefits as its freshly-caught counterpart, using canned tuna makes this easy-to-prepare dish even more accessible. In fact, turning it into a sushi bake is also a great way to upgrade canned tuna. The only skill required for a tuna sushi bake is the fine art of throwing ingredients into a baking dish and letting the oven do the heavy lifting.