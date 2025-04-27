The Crunchy Topping You May Not Have Thought About Using On Your Potato Casserole

When it comes to potato casseroles, we usually think soft, creamy, cheesy and maybe a little boring. But what if we told you the real magic happens on top? Enter: cornflakes. Yes, the breakfast cereal. The humble box-dweller you may not have touched since childhood is the crunchy wildcard your casserole has been quietly craving.

This isn't just a stunt topping either. Cornflakes bring texture, golden color, and a subtle toasted flavor that transforms your standard potato bake into something that crunches when you scoop it. In a world full of soggy casseroles, that kind of drama deserves a standing ovation.

Cornflakes may be light, but they pack a mighty crunch. When sprinkled on top of a bubbling, cheesy casserole and hit with a quick butter drizzle or a spray of oil, they crisp up like a dream in the oven. The contrast between the creamy, melty potatoes and the shattering crisp of toasted cereal is nothing short of addictive. In fact, this version of cornflake casserole shows just how well it all comes together — no heavy lifting required.

You don't even need to bust out different food processors. Just crush the cornflakes by hand into rustic shards and scatter them liberally. A bit of butter or even olive oil helps them brown evenly and stick around through the heat. The best part? It doesn't mess with your base recipe. Your usual mix of hash browns, sour cream, cheese, and seasoning stays the same. You are just upgrading the roof.