Every Single Smirnoff Ice Flavor, Ranked
Sweet and flavorful, Smirnoff Ice has been a favorite of novice drinkers and college students since it first hit the market, and its popularity is still thriving today. It used to exclusively be sold in bottles, but today it is conveniently also available in cans and even small extra-strength flasks called Shorties — talk about getting the party started! Smirnoff Ice also spans well beyond the Original flavor these days, so there's no shortage of options. However, are the new flavors any good, or is the Original still where it's at?
In order to find out which Smirnoff Ice flavor reigns supreme, I tasted them all. And yes, I even "Iced" a few of my friends along the way (if you know, you know). I also ranked them based on taste, balance of flavors, and mass appeal. A more in-depth explanation of my methodology can be found at the end, but before we get to that, let's find out which of the 18 Smirnoff Ice flavors are worth your time and which ones don't live up to the standards set by the Original, which, of course, set the bar pretty high.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
18. Smirnoff Ice Zero Sugar Pink Lemonade
Last and certainly least in my ranking is Smirnoff Ice Zero Sugar Pink Lemonade. It could have some appeal to drinkers looking for a no-sugar option, but I can tell you one thing for sure: I certainly will never drink it again. In fact, after a couple of sips, I poured my can out. Sorry, not sorry, Smirnoff Ice. The Zero Sugar Pink Lemonade is yucky.
Fortunately, Smirnoff Ice Zero Sugar Pink Lemonade does have the flavor you'd expect from a drink labeled as such. However, the artificial sweetener used to achieve a saccharine flavor is downright abysmal. Sure, it's sweet, but it left a nasty, lingering flavor in my mouth. Plainly put: I detested it and everything about it. Enough said.
17. Smirnoff Ice Zero Sugar Red, White & Berry
Coming in second-to-last place is Smirnoff Ice Zero Sugar Red, White & Berry. The can describes the patriotically named flavor as a mix of citrus, blue raspberry, and cherry, and it isn't wrong. I got a bit of each of the three flavors in every sip. However, that's where the fun stopped.
As you'd expect, Smirnoff Ice Zero Sugar Red, White & Berry relies on artificial sweeteners to get the job done. Just like my last-ranked pick, it coated my mouth with a metallic, fake sugar flavor that was hard for me to stomach. It was still unbelievably sweet, but I couldn't shake that pesky taste. It offered a bit more complexity than the Zero Sugar Pink Lemonade, hence the slightly higher ranking, but it's still a hard no for me.
16. Smirnoff Ice Zero Sugar Original
Smirnoff Ice's Original flavor is legendary, to say the least. Unfortunately, though, the Zero Sugar version is a disgrace. Yeah, I could detect some of the beloved Original flavor lurking in my can, but it reminded me of a cheap knockoff. Instead of tasting like sweet nostalgia, it tasted like regret.
My main complaint with Smirnoff Ice Zero Sugar Original is, once again, the use of an artificial sweetener. I mean, I guess some people don't mind the flavor, but it basically punched me in the face and took over everything good about the underlying Original flavor. It's a hair better than the two lower-ranking picks, but don't get it twisted: I'd much rather have a canned cocktail or hard seltzer than try to choke down another Smirnoff Ice Zero Sugar Original. No, thanks!
15. Smirnoff Ice Zero Sugar Raspberry
Next up is Smirnoff Ice Zero Sugar Raspberry. It had a nice balance of sweet and tart flavors, something I really enjoy. Regrettably, though, it missed the mark big time. When you compare it to all of the 14 products that ranked higher, it doesn't even come close.
As you can probably guess by now, my main complaint with Smirnoff Ice Zero Sugar Raspberry is the artificial sweetener. I hate it, and there is no getting around it. Even with a flavor like raspberry, which otherwise made it quite high in my ranking (no spoilers), the artificial sweetener took over and ruined it all. If low sugar is your goal, stick to a tasty hard seltzer brand instead, and you'll be glad you did.
14. Smirnoff Ice Grape
It's finally time to leave Smirnoff Ice's Zero Sugar recipes behind us, yay! From here on out, I can say that I didn't hate any of the flavors coming up. We still have a ways to go before we get to my favorites, but thankfully, starting with Smirnoff Ice Grape, I didn't find myself with the strong desire to pour any of the following flavors down the drain.
Smirnoff Ice Grape tastes exactly like a classic grape soda. It is extremely sweet, and it tastes nothing like actual grapes, but there's something about that purple color and flavor that makes me happy. I truly couldn't taste any booze in it, either, so there's no doubt it would go down quickly. Even so, I'm not the kind of adult who typically swoons for grape soda. It's way too sugary for me, so No. 14 is where it lands.
13. Smirnoff Ice Cosmic Snow Cone
When I saw that there was a Smirnoff Ice flavor called Cosmic Snow Cone, I was quite intrigued. After looking at the can and seeing that it is a mix of cherry and citrus blast, I was more than ready to score a taste. After doing so, I can report that it does, in fact, taste like a snow cone or maybe even cotton candy. It was super sweet and had a nice touch of tartness at the end. Thanks to the presence of multiple flavors, it also gave my palate a bit of variety.
If uber sugary is your thing, you might like Smirnoff Ice Cosmic Snow Cone, but the sweetness was too much for me. I would certainly max out on the flavor after a single can, so it's far from what I'd describe as easy drinking. I'm also sure it would create a nasty hangover.
12. Smirnoff Ice Smash Strawberry Lemon
My 12th place ranking goes to Smirnoff Ice Smash Strawberry Lemon. Thankfully, it's not nearly as much of a sugar overload as the previous two picks. It's most certainly very sweet, but I found the flavor was better balanced. I got lots of lemonade and strawberry in every sip, so full marks for accuracy of flavor. It was just okay overall in my book, though.
There was something about the way the flavors came together in Smirnoff Ice Smash Strawberry Lemon that left a strong artificial flavor in my mouth. I know we can't expect Smirnoff Ice to taste like real strawberries and fresh lemonade, but I'd opt for one of the upcoming flavors over it every single time when given the option.
11. Smirnoff Ice Orange Cream Pop
If you love orange sherbet, or better yet, Dreamsicles, Smirnoff Ice Orange Cream Pop is the stuff that dreams are made of. One taste and I was like, "Oh yeah, the flavor is right on the money." Seriously, it tastes exactly like a melted orange cream pop. The creamy flavor was there, too, and thankfully, it wasn't in the format of real cream. The smooth orange is what really stood out.
Smirnoff Ice Orange Cream Pop was excessively sweet for me, especially at the end when the cream flavor shone through. However, I can admit it has mass appeal. If boozy ice cream sounds good to you, go for it. Still, 11th place seems right for all of you who prefer a drink with more balance between sweet and tart.
10. Smirnoff Ice Blue Raspberry Lemonade
Smirnoff Ice Blue Raspberry Lemonade is where my ranking takes another serious turn for the better. From here on out, I could see myself sipping the flavors again. We won't reach my favorites until the top five, but still, you could do a whole lot worse than Smirnoff Ice Blue Raspberry Lemonade. It's tart, dry, and sweet all at the same time, and who can argue with that?
Oddly enough, Smirnoff Ice Blue Raspberry Lemonade tastes almost identical to the flavor coming up in ninth place, Pink Lemonade. The only difference is that it somehow tastes blue. I know that doesn't make sense, and it's pretty comical, but it's true. As a result, it scored a hair lower. I mean, why does it have to be blue in color or flavor? It doesn't, and ninth place is proof of that.
9. Smirnoff Ice Pink Lemonade
As promised, Smirnoff Ice Pink Lemonade clinched my ninth-place ranking. It presents a well-balanced flavor profile with lots of mass appeal. Whether you enjoy a beverage that is tart, sweet, or dry, it's got it all. It's pink lemonade, after all. Unlike many of the other flavors, it doesn't taste nearly as much like candy, either. It's still extra sweet, but relative to everything that ranked lower, not so much.
Smirnoff Ice Pink Lemonade is also one of the brand's flavors that comes in a Shortie, aka an extra-strength flask with 13% ABV (compared to the 4.5% ABV found in the cans and bottles). If you want a real party starter, the Shorties have your back. All that being said, the upcoming eight flavors have it beat based on taste and balance of flavors.
8. Smirnoff Ice Smash Screwdriver
While not a traditional screwdriver recipe with vodka, the Smirnoff Ice Smash Screwdriver gets pretty darn close with its rendition featuring malt liquor. With each sip, I was reminded why it makes a great choice for people new to the world of drinking. Aside from not being able to taste the booze that much, it's sweet, citrusy, and slightly tart at the finish. Yum!
If Smirnoff Ice Smash Screwdriver had focused more on being tart and less on being sweet, I would have ranked it higher. Alas, that simply wasn't the case. Would I serve it to someone who doesn't like the flavor of booze or just turned 21? Yup. Still, for my money, I'd rather enjoy one of the seven flavors coming up, and I suspect most of you will agree.
7. Smirnoff Ice Green Apple
Rejoice, Jolly Rancher lovers, because Smirnoff Ice Green Apple tastes just like a grown-up version of the beloved hard candy. While tasting, I got all the yummy, sweet, and tart flavors a girl like me could want. It definitely tasted like candy, too, and that's one of the reasons people like Smirnoff Ice so much, at least according to my younger friends and relatives.
As someone who prefers a nice tart edge, green apple has always been a favorite of mine, so I wasn't surprised that Smirnoff Ice's attempt at the flavor made it so high in my ranking. The flavors are balanced, and it's got mass appeal for days. Even so, it only gets tastier with the six upcoming flavors.
6. Smirnoff Ice Lemon Shaved Ice
Smirnoff Ice Lemon Shaved Ice is another fantastic candy-like flavor that I truly enjoyed. While certainly sweet, the saccharine taste didn't carry all the way through. On the back end, I got a delicious tart flavor that balanced out the entire drink beautifully. It almost tasted like lemon-flavored Sweet Tarts or Pez. It even had a slightly chalky element to it.
There are a few ways to make boozy shaved ice at home, but I bet freezing and blending a Smirnoff Ice Lemon Shaved Ice is the easiest. There's no doubt the flavor would be spot-on as well. It screams summer, and I like it. Still, the top-ranked items are my absolute favorites, and it's not even close. Lemon Shaved Ice is a really good flavor, but it still pales in comparison to the next five.
5. Smirnoff Ice Red, White & Berry
Smirnoff Ice Red, White & Berry is one of the brand's absolute best flavors. Not only did I love it, but quite a few of my friends did as well (with all these flavors, I just had to share). Before we get too deep, though, Red, White & Berry is a mix of citrus, blue raspberry, and cherry flavors, so there's nothing one-dimensional about it. It also comes in bottles, cans, and extra-strength Shorties.
Smirnoff's Ice Red, White & Berry made me wish I were at a barbecue on the Fourth of July. I'm sure the name helped evoke some of those feelings, but the flavors were a summertime dream. Actually, it tasted exactly like a mix of different Slurpees. The blue raspberry shone through in the front, and it was followed by a bold cherry flavor. I didn't get a ton of citrus, but it was nice and tart at the end. That doesn't mean it couldn't be better, though, and my top four are proof of that.
4. Smirnoff Ice Original
Even with all of the creative flavors put out by the brand, Smirnoff Ice Original is still a force to be reckoned with. As such, I was pleased to award it fourth place. For starters, there's no denying its mass appeal. After all, it's the one that started it all, and it shows no signs of disappearing. The flavor of Smirnoff Ice Original may be somewhat elusive, but suffice it to say it is similar to a zingy lemon-lime soda, and what's not to like about that?
I'll be honest. Before I started this taste-testing adventure, it had been many, many years since I sipped on a Smirnoff Ice Original. However, after just a single sip, I realized I'd never forget the iconic flavor. It tasted like the first time I snuck out to meet up with a boy. Scandalous, right? Seriously, though, it beats everything that ranked lower by a long shot, nostalgia or not. It's sweet, tart, and expertly balanced. However, I may have had one too many Originals in the past, so the refreshing new flavors coming up beat it out. Still, if you want nostalgia, look no further.
3. Smirnoff Ice Raspberry
For a long time during my taste test of all the Smirnoff Ice flavors, I thought Raspberry would come out on top. As you can see by its third-place ranking, it didn't, but oh man, is it yummy. While still pretty sweet and reminiscent of candy, it also has a deliciously tart finish that kept me coming back for more.
Honestly, I didn't expect to like Smirnoff Ice Raspberry nearly as much as I did, but its balanced and drool-worthy flavor was a pleasant surprise, to say the least. As it turns out, two Smirnoff Ice flavors had what it takes to beat Raspberry. It's not because Raspberry doesn't have mass appeal, though. It does. The reason it was beaten is that it is a tad one-dimensional compared to the two that scored higher. Don't discount it, though. It's a real stunner in the flavor department.
2. Smirnoff Ice Peach Lemonade
Smirnoff Ice Peach Lemonade is so tasty it'll have even the pickiest drinkers singing its praises. It features a super bright peach flavor with lots of sweetness. Still, it doesn't go overboard on the sugar, like many of the lower-ranking flavors. I imagine this is because of the lemonade, which adds a delicious layer of tartness. Lucky us, the lemonade and peach are nicely balanced as well. After a few tastes, I realized just about anyone could love it, and that includes yours truly.
I'll give it to you straight: Smirnoff Ice Peach Lemonade could easily have taken my No. 1 spot — that's how yummy it is. The only reason it didn't lock down first place is that I like pineapple more. It's that simple. However, if you fancy yourself more of a peach person, it's the flavor for you. In fact, two of my friends who helped me sample Smirnoff Ice flavors dubbed it their top pick. As you can see, I beg to differ, but it won't let you down either way.
1. Smirnoff Ice Pineapple Lemonade
It's finally the moment we have all been waiting for. The award for the absolute best flavor of Smirnoff Ice goes to ... Pineapple Lemonade! Deliciously balanced, bursting with tropical flavors, and undeniably a crowd-pleaser, it puts many of the other flavors to shame.
The moment Smirnoff Ice Pineapple hit my lips, I exclaimed, "Now we're talking!" It is a stunner for sure. The pineapple flavor is front and center, something I reveled in. While this makes it inherently sweet, the lemonade balanced it out in a way that none of the other Smirnoff Ice flavors achieved. Not only could I see myself drinking one of these by the pool or some other body of water, but I'd even go out of my way to pick some up just for the occasion. It lacks the nostalgic appeal of the Original and some of the more candy-like flavors, but it's refreshingly new and tantalizingly delicious. If you're looking for the best of the best, Smirnoff Ice Pineapple Lemonade is where it's at.
Methodology
With the myriad of Smirnoff Ice flavors available, it's hard to know which ones are worth your time and hard-earned cash. That's why I acquired all the flavors I could find, gave them a try (along with some friends), and ranked them from worst to best.
After what could only be described as several fun, booze-fueled days of taste-testing, I sorted out my ranking based on taste, balance of flavors, and mass appeal. In the end, I was surprised by quite a few flavors, but a number of them let me down as well. With this in mind, I'll be sticking to the top five varieties from here on out, and I recommend you do the same.