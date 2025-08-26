Every Single Smirnoff Ice Flavor, Ranked

Sweet and flavorful, Smirnoff Ice has been a favorite of novice drinkers and college students since it first hit the market, and its popularity is still thriving today. It used to exclusively be sold in bottles, but today it is conveniently also available in cans and even small extra-strength flasks called Shorties — talk about getting the party started! Smirnoff Ice also spans well beyond the Original flavor these days, so there's no shortage of options. However, are the new flavors any good, or is the Original still where it's at?

In order to find out which Smirnoff Ice flavor reigns supreme, I tasted them all. And yes, I even "Iced" a few of my friends along the way (if you know, you know). I also ranked them based on taste, balance of flavors, and mass appeal. A more in-depth explanation of my methodology can be found at the end, but before we get to that, let's find out which of the 18 Smirnoff Ice flavors are worth your time and which ones don't live up to the standards set by the Original, which, of course, set the bar pretty high.

