Chicago Vs NYC Restaurant Scene: 16 Differences You'll Notice Right Away

Chicago and New York are two massive food cities, both known for big-name restaurants, unique dishes, travel-worthy meals, and numerous awards. Oftentimes, they're pitted against each other with locals (or just aficionados) of each city debating the aspects that make them great. From pizza to hot dogs to fine dining, there seems to be a lot of disagreement on who does it best.

While there are many differences, these differences are what make both Chicago and New York stellar additions to the U.S. food scene. Endless options reign supreme — both are bolstered by huge immigrant populations that bring depth of flavor, character, and community to each neighborhood and borough. Their unique characteristics and signature dishes can both be appreciated at the same time; for food-lovers, chefs, and critics alike, both Chicago and New York should be at the top of your list of cities to explore with a healthy appetite.