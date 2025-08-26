How To Cut Chicken Wings Into Flats And Drums

Rarely do we sit at Buffalo Wild Wings and ponder the origins of our basket of wings. Split into an even portion of meaty drumettes and crispy flats, the saucy, flavorful, tender handheld pieces of chicken come to us in a format so delicious it's hard to imagine them any other way. Yet, those small, snackable portions are just parts of a full chicken wing — a larger piece often reserved for only the most hipster menus.

The full wing, which consists of the drumette, the flat, and the wing tip, can be bought and broken down at home, often saving money in exchange for a few simple cuts. It's easy enough that any knife-wielding home cook can do it, and quick enough that it's still worth the effort. Just like de-boning a chicken thigh or spatchcocking a chicken, knowing how to separate chicken wings into flats and drums can level up your cooking skills and make grocery shopping a breeze. No drums or flats in stock? No problem — just pick up a pack of wings and do it yourself.