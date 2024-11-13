How To Properly Debone Chicken Thighs With No Hassle

Thanks to the plethora of options most grocery stores offer, we have to admit we hardly ever think about deboning our chicken thighs at home; often the closest we've gotten is breaking down a fryer chicken after roasting it in the oven. The truth is, having a few butchering skills in your back pocket not only makes you a better cook, but also helps make your grocery bill a little lighter. Sure, it might only be a few bucks less, but that money can be used for a few extra veggies (or, let's be real, a pint of ice cream).

There's value in using bone-in, skin-on chicken, whether it's for frying, roasting, or simmering into stock. However, using boneless, skinless thighs can make a lot of recipes easier, especially those that require shredding, pulling, or dicing. Because the boneless, skinless thighs require more time from the butcher, they come at a premium that can be avoided by simply doing the prep at home. Once you've mastered deboning them, you may find it's easier than carving around the bones after cooking. In fact, deboning takes just a few minutes, and this guide will show you exactly how.