Why Schweppes Ginger Ale Beats Out Canada Dry In Our Ranking
If you're an avid enjoyer of ginger ale, you know your go-to brand. You also probably know that not all ginger ales taste the exact same. Some ginger ale brands are actually made with real ginger, while many just include ginger flavoring. Some are sweeter than others, made with high-fructose corn syrup, and there's even spicy ginger ale you can buy.
With dozens of brands whipping up what seem like the same exact drink, we set the record straight by tasting and ranking 11 ginger ale brands. Two heavy hitters were Canada Dry and Schweppes, both of which can be found everywhere from airplanes to gas stations. While they seem similar on the surface, Schweppes floated near the very top of the ranking, while Canada Dry sank much closer to the bottom. A great ginger ale should have the earthy flavor of real ginger, with a level amount of sweetness and carbonation to match — only Schweppes seemed to fit this bill.
How Canada Dry missed the mark
Sometimes we drink ginger ale to soothe an upset stomach, but only those made with real ginger might help. Other times, we want a super carbonated ginger ale as a sweet, bubbly cocktail mixer or water substitute for cake recipes. When it comes to sipping for the sake of pleasure, the flavor matters most.
Both Canada Dry and Schweppes use high-fructose corn syrup, though several other brands in our test opted for cane sugar. Even so, they tasted very different. Sips of Canada Dry came across as too sweet, in that cloying, syrupy way corn syrup often does, and its ginger flavor was so subtle it was almost unnoticeable. Schweppes, on the other hand, had just the right touch of natural ginger flavor. It struck a better balance of sweetness, leaning more toward a stomach-settling drink than a sugary soda. Plus, we couldn't help but notice the perfect fizzy carbonation of Schweppes — plenty of crispy bubbles without being overwhelming.
In the end, it all comes down to preference. If you want a nostalgic ginger ale that leans syrupy and sweet, Canada Dry is your brand. However, if you're after something that truly feels like ginger ale (crisp, balanced, and refreshing), crack open a can of Schweppes!