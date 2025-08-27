Why Schweppes Ginger Ale Beats Out Canada Dry In Our Ranking

Sometimes we drink ginger ale to soothe an upset stomach, but only those made with real ginger might help. Other times, we want a super carbonated ginger ale as a sweet, bubbly cocktail mixer or water substitute for cake recipes. When it comes to sipping for the sake of pleasure, the flavor matters most.

Both Canada Dry and Schweppes use high-fructose corn syrup, though several other brands in our test opted for cane sugar. Even so, they tasted very different. Sips of Canada Dry came across as too sweet, in that cloying, syrupy way corn syrup often does, and its ginger flavor was so subtle it was almost unnoticeable. Schweppes, on the other hand, had just the right touch of natural ginger flavor. It struck a better balance of sweetness, leaning more toward a stomach-settling drink than a sugary soda. Plus, we couldn't help but notice the perfect fizzy carbonation of Schweppes — plenty of crispy bubbles without being overwhelming.

In the end, it all comes down to preference. If you want a nostalgic ginger ale that leans syrupy and sweet, Canada Dry is your brand. However, if you're after something that truly feels like ginger ale (crisp, balanced, and refreshing), crack open a can of Schweppes!