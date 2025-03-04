This Might Be The Spiciest Ginger Ale Money Can Buy
Ginger root packs a punch — it's peppery and spicy, with some notes of bright citrus. So when we pop open a can of ginger ale, we might find ourselves somewhat disappointed by the lackluster flavor. Some ginger ales are flat, too sweet, with a hint of ginger, and tasting more like a regular soda. Ginger beer, a fermented beverage, typically has a reputation for being spicier than ginger ale, but some ginger ales are strong competitors. If you want one that will clear your sinuses, give Blenheim's Old #3 Hot Red Cap Ginger Ale a try.
Blenheim's has been a South Carolina staple since 1903, and is considered to be the oldest continuous independent soda bottler in the world; interestingly, ginger ale is considered to be the oldest soda in America. There are a lot of ginger ales on the market, with many bigger brands that produce it, but despite being a smaller, independent producer, Blenheim's stands out for its heat.
The ginger ale has a noticeably darker color to signify its strength; this seems to be supplied by added caramel coloring. Once the bottle is opened and poured into a glass, you'll be able to physically feel the spice bubbling out through the carbonation. It has an impressively strong sting, scorching the nose, throat, and sinuses with a gingery zing as you sip. Although the soda is balanced with a good amount of sweetness, the heat lingers after drinking. Don't be surprised if you start sweating, or your eyes begin to water!
The lowdown on Blenheim's
If you like food and drinks that burn in the best way possible, Blenheim's is the ginger ale for you. The company also offers a lighter option, called N#5 Not As Hot Gold Cap, for a more subtle sting. Either option works well for a spicy pick-me-up, as a bold cocktail mixer, or if you find yourself a bit under the weather — the heat will help clear stuffed sinuses or congestion. Ginger ale is the favorite soda for flying, and a comforting drink when facing an upset stomach or nausea.
Because this isn't a mainstream brand, it might be difficult to find it outside of South Carolina and the south. Luckily, it's available to purchase on Amazon, going for around $27 for a pack of six, making it a bit pricy compared to other mainstream ginger ales like Canada Dry or Schweppes. The company's website sells and ships it for much less, $34.50 for a 24-pack.
Runner-ups for spicy ginger ale
With the spice level that Blenheim's brings, we were surprised to see that there was no fresh ginger listed on the ingredients list. The ingredients include carbonated water, sucrose, citric acid, sodium benzoate, natural flavoring, and caramel color; the ginger flavor comes from the natural flavoring. This isn't to say that the natural flavoring isn't from ginger, but for a soda with such a spicy kick, we would expect fresh ginger to be listed as one of the first ingredients.
For those looking for a ginger ale with fresh ginger listed prominently on the label, Reed's Real Ginger Ale reports ginger as its third ingredient. It's spicy enough to make you cough, but nicely balanced with sweetness. With an obviously real ginger taste (rather than something artificial) a 4-pack of Reed's costs about $8 on Amazon and can be found somewhat easily in stores.
There are a ton of craft producers of ginger ale using fresh ginger, and those products can be more challenging to score in a mainstream grocery store. However, local grocers, craft markets, and online are good places to shop for these alternatives. One example is New Creation Soda Works' Dry-hopped ginger ale, which uses fresh ginger as the first ingredient for a palate-stimulating, crisp zing.