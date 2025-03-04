This Might Be The Spiciest Ginger Ale Money Can Buy

Ginger root packs a punch — it's peppery and spicy, with some notes of bright citrus. So when we pop open a can of ginger ale, we might find ourselves somewhat disappointed by the lackluster flavor. Some ginger ales are flat, too sweet, with a hint of ginger, and tasting more like a regular soda. Ginger beer, a fermented beverage, typically has a reputation for being spicier than ginger ale, but some ginger ales are strong competitors. If you want one that will clear your sinuses, give Blenheim's Old #3 Hot Red Cap Ginger Ale a try.

Blenheim's has been a South Carolina staple since 1903, and is considered to be the oldest continuous independent soda bottler in the world; interestingly, ginger ale is considered to be the oldest soda in America. There are a lot of ginger ales on the market, with many bigger brands that produce it, but despite being a smaller, independent producer, Blenheim's stands out for its heat.

The ginger ale has a noticeably darker color to signify its strength; this seems to be supplied by added caramel coloring. Once the bottle is opened and poured into a glass, you'll be able to physically feel the spice bubbling out through the carbonation. It has an impressively strong sting, scorching the nose, throat, and sinuses with a gingery zing as you sip. Although the soda is balanced with a good amount of sweetness, the heat lingers after drinking. Don't be surprised if you start sweating, or your eyes begin to water!