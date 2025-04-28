The Top 5 Cocktails You Should Be Making With Ginger Ale

Ginger ale is a real pip. Perhaps one of the most humble soda flavors, recalling turn-of-the-century pop counters and bubbly drinks flavored with sarsaparilla. Still, it's fresh, slightly spicy, aromatic base makes it a go-to drink choice for many soda sippers. It's a nostalgic favorite for many who enjoyed ginger ale in childhood, whether as a folk remedy for illness or a perfect accompaniment to a diagonally-cut peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But did you know that ginger ale has an adult side? Yes, it isn't just for the kiddos anymore. In fact, ginger ale might just be the key in crafting our next cocktail.

The benefits of ginger ale as a cocktail ingredient are obvious. It has a sweet yet complex, herbaceous, and spicy taste. It goes well with citrus flavors as well as maple and vanilla notes, and it can work with almost any liquor base. To display just a few of its cocktail possibilities, we've gathered five of the most stand out ginger ale-based drinks for your to try. However, these are just a few. With a bit of creativity and a willingness to experiment, you might just dream up your own original ginger ale cocktail.