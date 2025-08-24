8 Fruits To Avoid Buying During The Fall

Fall ushers in a host of food rituals — apple picking, soup season, and pumpkin spice everything. As you start leaning into that warm and cozy seasonality, you'll probably want to know what produce to snag. You'll inevitably begin filling your cart with fruits that are in season during the fall like apples, pears, and figs, but you might also be wondering what fruits you should be skipping over.

Your watermelon craving is still going strong, but is it worth it to grab a melon in November? You've got berries on your shopping list, but now that you're looking at them, is it a good idea to snag a pint? Read on to learn about some fruits you should leave behind in the produce aisle this autumn. You might just save yourself the disappointment of biting into some bland and flavorless fruit or learn that it's about time to say goodbye to your perfectly ripe faves.