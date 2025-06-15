This Vintage 2-Ingredient 'Breakfast' Is A Wickedly Boozy Way To Start Your Day

It's sweet, refreshing, a little boozy, and... perfect for breakfast? Sure, there is a time and place for when a little bit of alcohol makes its way onto the brunch table — think mimosas, bloody Marys, and carajillos — but this dish is not quite like those. The 1958 Kentucky Cooking Cookbook, by the Colonelettes of Louisville, Kentucky, features a recipe named Melon Delight. The only ingredients needed are a melon of your choosing and dry white wine. The directions state to tap and drain the melon, then scoop the seeds out with a spoon (if using melons such as cantaloupe or honeydew). The wine is poured and soaked into the melon overnight. The next day, the melon is sliced and served with a sprinkle of salt, which helps make the melon taste sweeter.

A similar concept is the alcohol-infused watermelon-and-vodka combination, often referred to as drunken watermelon. This also has origins tracing back to the 1940s, when it was a popular activity for groups to bring a whole watermelon to the beach and assemble it there. Rather than scooping a seedy center out, a small amount of the watermelon flesh can be removed to make space for a few cups of vodka. Alternatively, the watermelon flesh can be turned into juice, placed back inside the melon hull, and mixed with vodka and ice. While the Colonelettes Of Louisville must have been a fun group to have breakfast with, it's fair to say this recipe doesn't need to be reserved for only the first meal of the day.