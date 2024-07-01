14 Storage Tips For Longer-Lasting Watermelon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Watermelon is a true classic. This is true whether you eat it with salt (which some say is the one secret ingredient you need to sweeten watermelon) or plain. It's true whether you eat it with other fruits or in an arugula salad with feta. And it's true whether you prefer yellow watermelon or red. Flat out, straight up, pretty much everybody loves this juicy fruit.

Advertisement

Folks especially appreciate watermelon during the summer, when temperatures soar in the daytime and remain warm at night. It's the perfect time of year for a refreshing slice ... which is why it's so disappointing to pull out said melon and discover it's gone off. Luckily, to avoid that fate, there are plenty of steps you can take.

This starts with understanding how to choose your melon, and then knowing where and how to keep it stored until you're ready to eat it. Once you cut into the melon, a whole new slough of tips apply if you don't plan to devour it in one go. And, of course, you should know how to identify when it's gone bad. Here are 14 storage tips that will help you keep your watermelon good for days (or even weeks) to come.

Advertisement