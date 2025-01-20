Why You Should Reconsider Buying Costco's Frozen Avocado Halves
Costco is known for selling food in bulk at low prices. The grocery store chain has cemented itself as an awe-inspiring place to shop with its constant barrage of new arrivals and seasonal goodies. From delicious Costco cheesecakes and festive party food platters to affordable produce, Costco keeps grocery shopping fresh and fun while still being reliable. That said, there are still a few misses from time to time. Chowhound came up with a list of frozen food items that give you the best bang for your buck and ones to skip when it comes to shopping at the popular grocery store. While several lauded items were recommended for purchase, the same can't be said for the Nature's Touch frozen avocado halves.
While evaluating each frozen food item, we considered its convenience, taste, and nutritional value. Unfortunately, the frozen avocado halves did not carry much worth. On the top of Chowhound's list of items to skip is the frozen avocado product, which has a freezer-burnt aftertaste that lingers after it is defrosted. Also, the thawed avocado halves do not maintain their signature texture despite their creamy feel.
As an alternative, we suggest buying the avocados in the fresh produce section of the grocery store and allowing them to ripen naturally. On that front, there are several hacks to store avocados for longevity, such as popping your avocados in the refrigerator to slow the ripening process.
How to use frozen avocado halves
What if you want to find a way to make the frozen avocado halves work for your household — or perhaps you just bought a bag and need to use them up? Thankfully, there are a few solid ways to make them salvageable. What if you don't defrost the frozen fruit at all? Frozen avocado halves can be used to add flavor, color, and nutrients to a fruit smoothie. There are several recipes that call for avocados in smoothies, some of which feature the buttery fruit as the main ingredient. Other recipes just add avocados to more classic smoothie flavors for healthy fats, and to enhance the taste and texture of your smoothie. Frozen avocado halves can ensure that you always have avocado on hand to toss in your smoothies without having to pay attention to ripening times.
Another way to use frozen avocados is to defrost them and turn them into a flavorful dip. Doing so allows the fruit to take on a completely different form that will distract from any irregularities in the texture and taste. Now, we're not talking about making traditional guacamole with the frozen product, as that dish relies on the signature qualities of the fruit. However, consider making an avocado cream sauce, avocado yogurt dip, or an avocado salad dressing with the frozen product. These simple recipes require other bases and seasonings that will mask the flaws of the frozen avocados.