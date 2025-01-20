Why You Should Reconsider Buying Costco's Frozen Avocado Halves

Costco is known for selling food in bulk at low prices. The grocery store chain has cemented itself as an awe-inspiring place to shop with its constant barrage of new arrivals and seasonal goodies. From delicious Costco cheesecakes and festive party food platters to affordable produce, Costco keeps grocery shopping fresh and fun while still being reliable. That said, there are still a few misses from time to time. Chowhound came up with a list of frozen food items that give you the best bang for your buck and ones to skip when it comes to shopping at the popular grocery store. While several lauded items were recommended for purchase, the same can't be said for the Nature's Touch frozen avocado halves.

While evaluating each frozen food item, we considered its convenience, taste, and nutritional value. Unfortunately, the frozen avocado halves did not carry much worth. On the top of Chowhound's list of items to skip is the frozen avocado product, which has a freezer-burnt aftertaste that lingers after it is defrosted. Also, the thawed avocado halves do not maintain their signature texture despite their creamy feel.

As an alternative, we suggest buying the avocados in the fresh produce section of the grocery store and allowing them to ripen naturally. On that front, there are several hacks to store avocados for longevity, such as popping your avocados in the refrigerator to slow the ripening process.