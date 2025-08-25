7 Tips For Making The Best Cocktail Flights At Home

Looking to move away from the traditional wine and beer tastings at breweries and vineyards? If so, then you should consider hosting a cocktail flight at home. If you haven't experienced one before, it's basically a curated selection of several small cocktails, allowing people to try out a variety of drinks. Recently, cocktail flights have become a fun and exciting trend that's been taking over home bars and novice mixologists by storm — and you should definitely buy a ticket and jump on board!

While having people over for an aperitivo is fun, there's something much more entertaining about guiding friends or family members through a curated journey of three to four carefully selected cocktails. As a former bartender, I always viewed cocktail flights as the perfect chance to evoke my customers' palates and curate an experience. Offering a cocktail or spirit flight allowed me to showcase and educate my customers on a range of liquors, techniques, and flavor profiles in just one sitting! So, the next time you're looking to switch things up or want to show off your mixology skills, try hosting a cocktail flight at home. Be sure to follow these 7 tips I relied on back in the day to make sure my customers had a memorable experience.