7 Tips For Making The Best Cocktail Flights At Home
Looking to move away from the traditional wine and beer tastings at breweries and vineyards? If so, then you should consider hosting a cocktail flight at home. If you haven't experienced one before, it's basically a curated selection of several small cocktails, allowing people to try out a variety of drinks. Recently, cocktail flights have become a fun and exciting trend that's been taking over home bars and novice mixologists by storm — and you should definitely buy a ticket and jump on board!
While having people over for an aperitivo is fun, there's something much more entertaining about guiding friends or family members through a curated journey of three to four carefully selected cocktails. As a former bartender, I always viewed cocktail flights as the perfect chance to evoke my customers' palates and curate an experience. Offering a cocktail or spirit flight allowed me to showcase and educate my customers on a range of liquors, techniques, and flavor profiles in just one sitting! So, the next time you're looking to switch things up or want to show off your mixology skills, try hosting a cocktail flight at home. Be sure to follow these 7 tips I relied on back in the day to make sure my customers had a memorable experience.
Start with a theme
Just like any dinner party or aperitivo you're hosting, it's always best to begin brainstorming your cocktail flights with a theme. The ideal approach is to center your flight around a particular spirit or multiple spirits that pair well with each other. It might be hard to decide whether you prefer focusing on one type of liquor or progressing from lighter to bolder flavors; however, if you have a favorite bottle of tequila you want to show off or a particular whiskey collection you're proud of, that can help guide your decision.
You want to avoid featuring liquors that don't pair well with each other, like serving delicate gin followed by a rich Irish whiskey or pairing a smoky mezcal with a dry vodka. If you're planning on showcasing a few different types of liquor, you want to make sure their flavors complement each other well.
Once you've decided, you can choose what concept to present. You could feature a single drink like the French 75 with classic versus modern variations, or showcase a selection of famous Italian cocktails — of course, just make sure each cocktail complements the other well. Having a set concept or theme for your cocktail flight journey gives your guests a cohesive tasting journey rather than a plethora of random drinks.
Use complementary glassware
One way to level up your cocktail flights at home is to use complementary glassware to showcase your carefully crafted drinks. You might be wondering, Why do cocktails even require different glassware? Well, it's quite simple — different glass shapes and sizes impact how the cocktail engages your senses. The glass affects the drink's aroma, temperature, and overall perception or visual presentation, making it essential to pair the right glass with the right cocktail.
For example, you wouldn't serve a martini in a glass without a stem since a crucial factor of the cocktail is to keep it ice cold. However, that doesn't mean you should serve a martini in a wine glass, since the cocktail benefits from the wide rim of a martini glass that allows its aromas to fully develop. The point is if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Make sure your cocktails are served in their proper glassware to avoid any scuffle with their flavor profile and temperature.
If you don't have any quaint or fancy glassware, don't fret — try heading to your local thrift store to hunt for glassware. In most thrift stores' houseware departments, you can find an array of vintage glassware that would be perfect for your cocktail flight night. Don't be afraid to get mismatched glasses, either. Using different but coordinating, quirky glasses for each cocktail in the flight adds a visual appeal and shows that each drink has been thoughtfully crafted.
Keep the portions small
The goal of a cocktail flight isn't to get you and your guest intoxicated, but rather to enjoy and compare different flavors without overwhelming people's palates and especially, their sobriety. To keep the portions small, aim for 1-2 ounces of liquor per cocktail in your flight. Think of it as a wine tasting — the point of the experience is to appreciate the nuances between the cocktails and discuss the varying flavor profiles you're showcasing.
Beyond avoiding unnecessary intoxication, smaller portioned cocktails also encourage and help build a conversation around the table. You and your guests will have time in between each drink to discuss each cocktail's characteristics and truly engage with the experience rather than rushing through large drinks. This approach transforms your cocktail flight from a pregame drinking party into a classy, sophisticated tasting event.
Additionally, from a practical standpoint, smaller portions require less liquor and ingredients, which means you won't have to break the bank as much. If you're serving a cocktail to six or eight people, the costs can get quite expensive, so by keeping the portions smaller, you'll save some cash at the liquor store.
Provide palate cleansers
Just like how fine dining restaurants offer a palate cleanser between courses, your cocktail flight deserves the same attention. For those of you who don't know, palate cleansers are provided to refresh or reset your taste buds so that the next tasting can be enjoyed with a fresh perspective. Palate cleansers are often provided at fine dining restaurants with a transcending prefix menu or at wine, beer, coffee, and cheese tastings. Even at chocolate tastings, a chocolatier will sometimes offer a palate cleaner.
For cocktail flights, you can offer a wide range of things. To start, you should definitely offer both still and sparkling water, so you can keep your guests hydrated. Beyond water, you can set out little bowls of plain crackers, chips, or even small pieces of sliced bread. Try to put out snacks that have a relatively neutral flavor profile, so they don't compete with your cocktail flavors. Even cubes of a mild cheese or cured meat would work well. Any neutral-tasting snack is a great addition to help reset you and your guests' taste buds so they can fully appreciate each cocktail's distinct characteristics.
Prep everything in advance
In the same way you would prep all of your ingredients and side dishes when hosting a dinner party, a similar pattern should be followed for hosting a cocktail flight night at home. It's always best to prepare as much as you possibly can in advance when hosting, so you don't have to be stressed and scrambling in the kitchen while trying to entertain your guests.
Just like how bartenders do before their shifts, start by preparing your garnishes hours ahead of time. Slice up some citrus wedges, pick herbs, twist peels, and store them in airtight containers in the refrigerator to maintain their freshness. Next, you can pre-chill your glassware in the fridge or freezer, depending on what type of cocktails you are serving. Try to chill your glasses at least 30 minutes before serving so they are cold and ready to use for your tasty cocktails. You can also prepare your simple syrups and other ingredients that require active cooking a day in advance to allow the flavors to meld together and develop fully.
Consider batching your cocktails ahead of time when possible. This is especially handy if you are making a cocktail like a Negroni or Old Fashioned that can be pre-mixed without sacrificing the quality. Remember, the point of the event is to enjoy the flight with your guests, not scrambling behind the bar racing to do a million things.
Progress the flight from light to bold
Begin your flight with a delicate cocktail featuring a single dominant flavor profile. A refreshing, citrus-forward cocktail like a classic Gimlet or a Margherita is always a good first choice to get the ball rolling. The bright acidic flavors and subtle sweetness will gradually awaken the palate, preparing your taste buds for more bold flavors ahead. The middle cocktail should feature liquor that has a moderate intensity, like a well-balanced whiskey sour or Sidecar. This is where you want to introduce a cocktail that has a harmonious blend of flavors without overpowering your guests' palates.
Once you've reached the end of the flight, this is where you want to showcase the boldest, most spirit-forward cocktails. You can serve a smoky Old Fashioned, a spicy Mezcal Negroni, or a cocktail made with Scotch. Anything that delivers a bold and lingering flavor is perfect for the finale. Cocktails with a powerful tasting spirit will completely dominate any lighter drink if served first. To make sure you're not messing with anyone's palate, it's better to position them towards the end of having a cohesive and harmonious flavor journey.
Always end with something special
Make your final cocktail the most unique or memorable of the flight. This could be a house specialty, an unusual ingredient combination, or a perfectly executed classic. You want people to leave with a lasting impression and a great conversation starter to keep the night going.
You can feature a rare, imported, or aged spirit that your guest typically wouldn't encounter on an average night out at the bars. If you've got a malt Japanese whiskey on hand, you can incorporate it into a perfectly executed Old Fashioned. Got a nice bottle of Amaro from your last trip to Italy? You can use it to make a Paper Plane or a classic Black Manhattan. Alternatively, you can use the finale to show off a new bartending technique you've learned, like smoking or even fat-washing. The ending doesn't always have to be the time to pour your most expensive bottle of liquor, but rather a careful curation and thoughtful craftsmanship.