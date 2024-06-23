The Reason Your Glassware Is Cloudy (And How To Fix It)

You could've sworn that you toweled each of your glasses until they were sparkling when they first came out of the dishwasher. But when you reached inside your cupboard for a wine glass, you found that there was a haze to it, as if someone had rubbed their grimy paws on your glassware and smudged them. You checked and all of your other glasses have this cloudiness to them, too. The good news is that you're not dealing with a practical (or slightly unhygienic) prankster. As for the bad news? The culprit lives inside your water pipes: Hard water.

Water is considered "hard" when it contains high levels of dissolved minerals like lime and calcium. If the level of hardness is high enough, you may even see white flakes swirling in the water stream when you open up the tap. While hard water is harmless and possibly even confers some health benefits when to those who drink it, these minerals can be a real nuisance when you need to use them to clean. Fresh out of the dishwasher, there may still be droplets of hard water sitting on the glass. In time, they can dry out and accumulate, causing that telltale fogginess. Fortunately, with some elbow grease, it's entirely possible to wipe the dried-out minerals from the glass.