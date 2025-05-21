17 Whiskeys Under $35 That Are Absolutely Worth The Try
Finding a good whiskey under $35 can feel like navigating a cluttered liquor aisle blindfolded. While ultra-aged bottles and limited releases dominate headlines, affordable whiskeys still offer a surprisingly rich variety if you know what to look for. In this price range, you're generally not getting single barrels, overproofs, or high age statements. What you are getting is a category defined by balance, sweeter profiles, and blends designed for drinkability. Most affordable whiskeys lean younger, so the wood influence is lighter, the spice is more upfront, and the caramel and vanilla notes tend to shine early. While this list is bourbon-heavy, DB Kelly has presented a extensive cheap bourbon list so we've expanded the scope to include American whiskeys that don't meet the 51% corn requirement. That means rye-forward, wheat-dominant and malt-heavy picks are all fair game.
To help navigate this value tier, I tapped an all-star lineup of whiskey pros: Jeremy of Sippers Social Club on YouTube; influencer Beth Havers; Mark Bylok of The Whisky Topic podcast; master mixologist Nikki Bonkowski; David Orellana, Beverage Director at Grand Brasserie NYC; and Brian Downing, owner of The Silver Dollar in Kentucky. Each expert weighed in on what makes a good whiskey, whether it's balance, mouthfeel, or value per sip.
Weller Special Reserve Bourbon ($35)
In the bourbon world, Weller Special Reserve is the kind of bottle that sparks quiet hoarding and gatekeeping. Produced by Buffalo Trace, it shares the same wheated mash bill as the legendary Pappy Van Winkle, making it one of the most affordable and accessible entries into the world of high-end bourbons. At just $35, Weller Special Reserve delivers a remarkably mellow profile. Expect notes of honey, gentle oak, caramel, and just a touch of cinnamon on the finish.
What sets it apart is the lack of rye in its mashbill making it less spicy and more approachable without being boring. Commonly referred to as a Pappy alternative or "Poor Man's Pappy", Weller's biggest problem is scarcity. Once word got out about its connection to Pappy, bottles started flying off shelves. If you see it in the wild at MSRP, snag one (or ten) as it won't last long.
Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon ($34.99)
Basil Hayden is one of the more polarizing bottles here. Its 80-proof bottling often draws criticism from enthusiasts who equate quality with higher proof. Earlier this year, it was even namechecked as a bourbon people would not buy again. Yet to those who can find it for under $35, it is considered a bottom shelf gem. That duality reflects the real debate around Basil Hayden: It is not for everyone, but it absolutely has its place. Crafted with a high-rye mash bill, Basil Hayden offers an aromatic, spicy profile that benefits from its lower proof. While it lacks the punch and viscosity of cask-strength or bottled-in-bond bourbons, it trades that intensity for balance and approachability. Notes of white pepper, toasted nuts, dried fruit, and light caramel come through cleanly. The softness works particularly well with this mash bill, which might come across as sharp or underdeveloped at a higher proof. It might not satisfy every bourbon purist, but regardless, it remains an elegant and consistent pick.
Knob Creek 9 Year Bourbon ($34.99)
Knob Creek 9 Year is what many bourbon lovers imagine when they think of a classic pour: Full-bodied, bold, and packed with traditional bourbon character. According to Jeremy of Sippers Social Club, this bottle is a staple in the under $35 category. Aged for nine years and bottled at 100 proof, it delivers a depth of flavor that is increasingly rare at this price point. This expression has a reputation for offering a near-premium experience at a bargain cost. The nose opens with strong notes of oak, nuts, and dark brown sugar. It is followed by a palate rich in caramel, charred vanilla, and baking spice. The higher proof brings structure and intensity, while the nine years of aging smooth out any rough edges. This bottle performs exceptionally well in classic whiskey cocktails like Old Fashioneds but it is just as enjoyable neat or on ice. In a market where age statements are vanishing but prices keep climbing, Knob Creek 9 Year is a textbook example of what a well-aged, affordable bourbon should be.
Woodford Reserve Malt Whiskey ($35)
Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Malt Whiskey is an underappreciated gem. It is produced at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery. As a Kentucky Straight Malt, the mash bill is made up of 51% malted barley and rounded out by 47% corn and 2% rye. This creates a profile that's smoother than bourbon but sweeter and richer than a typical malt. Similar to bourbon, it must be aged for a minimum of two years in new American oak casks. On the nose, expect roasted grain, cocoa powder, and dried fruit. The palate brings chocolate malt, walnut, toasted oak, and hints of banana bread. Like many best value bottles in this category, it is a lower ABV expression, bottled at 90 proof. The proof keeps it smooth and approachable while still offering enough structure to hold interest. It delivers a gentle warmth with just enough structure to keep things interesting. For those looking to branch out from traditional corn-heavy whiskeys, this malt-forward bottle offers a compelling middle ground with a pedigree to back it up.
Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon ($29.99)
You can't talk about great budget bourbon without mentioning Four Roses Small Batch. This is the bourbon that bourbon nerds recommend when you want something affordable but good. It's a masterclass in balance that's smooth, complex, and well-balanced. According to Four Roses master distiller Brent Elliott the variety that can be achieved with different mashbills, yeast strains, and aging is what allows a bourbon to stand out — no matter the price point. While most budget picks come with lower proof and less barrel time, Four Roses Small Batch (not to be confused with Single Barrel) proves that age isn't everything. When the mashbill is right and the blending is intentional, even a younger bourbon can bring serious depth.
The aroma is inviting with berries, clove, and toasted oak. On the palate, you get a wave of warm spices and vanilla custard, finishing with a gentle heat from the rye. The rye influence gives the bourbon a bright, lifted structure which contrasts well with the sweetness of the corn. It works beautifully in a whiskey sour or Manhattan, but its complexity really shines when sipped neat. It is the kind of bourbon that is dependable as a regular pour, yet distinctive enough to impress seasoned drinkers. At this price, it is the smartest buys on the shelf.
George Dickel 8 Year Whiskey ($29.99)
George Dickel 8 Year is a Tennessee whiskey that often flies under the radar, but it deserves far more attention. Recommended by Nikki Bonkowski, this whiskey is charcoal mellowed using the Lincoln County Process which gives it a smoother but more mineral profile than its Kentucky counterparts. Bonkowski explains that some bourbon characteristics "get lost in the sauce" and complex notes just don't stand out. This is not the case for George Dickel 8 Year which leans into aromas of roasted nuts with its distinctive house-style minerality.
On the palate, it opens with a rich wave of toffee followed by toasted oak, dried apples, and a touch of clove. It offers structure and nuance that are often missing from similarly priced bourbons. While it is bottled at 90 proof, the flavor concentration feels robust and full-bodied. George Dickel 8 Year is a sleeper pick in the under-$35 category.
Buffalo Trace Bourbon ($25.99)
Buffalo Trace has become one of the most sought-after entry-level bourbons in the world, and for good reason. Produced at the historic Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, this flagship expression strikes an impressive balance between approachability and complexity. It opens with a warm, welcoming aroma of vanilla, brown sugar, and soft spice. The palate follows with notes of toffee, cinnamon, and a hint of citrus peel, all wrapped in a silky texture that makes it easy to sip. Bottled at 90 proof, it offers enough body and structure to hold its own in cocktails, but it is most appreciated neat or with a splash of water. Despite being relatively affordable, it has developed near-cult status due to limited allocations and consistently high quality. Buffalo Trace is proof that mass appeal and craftsmanship can coexist. If you find a bottle at retail price, it is always worth picking up.
Old Grand-Dad 100 Proof Bonded ($24.99)
Old Grand-Dad 100 Proof is a bold bourbon that punches far above its price point. Inspired by Meredith Basil Hayden Sr., a legendary distiller known for his rye-dominant mash bill, Old Grand-Dad is fermented with 63% corn, 27% rye, and 10% malted barley. This delivers a full-flavored experience that appeals to seasoned bourbon drinkers and cocktail professionals alike. Whisky Beth explains that this is because rye-heavy mashbills often deliver a bold spice that easily masks youth. It's a lot more forgiving than its corn or wheat counterparts.
On the nose, expect cinnamon, herbs, and a touch of orange zest. The palate follows with pepper, caramel, charred oak, and a lingering warmth that is not overpowering. Because it is bottled-in-bond, it meets strict production standards, including being at least four years old and bottled at exactly 100 proof. Old Grand-Dad 100 is especially well suited for classic cocktails like the old fashioned, but it also holds up neat. At just under $25, this is a high-proof workhorse with serious character and pedigree.
Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon ($23.49)
Elijah Craig Small Batch presents some of the best value in bourbon, offering a rich, full-bodied profile that rivals bottles twice its price. Produced by Heaven Hill Distillery, this small batch expression is named after Reverend Elijah Craig, a Baptist preacher often credited with pioneering the use of charred oak barrels in bourbon production. Elijah Craig has its expert admirers. Brian Downing, for instance, says this whiskey punches above its weight in flavor.
It starts with aromas of toasted oak, caramel, and baking spices. On the palate, Elijah Craig offers layered notes of vanilla, dark fruit, and roasted nuts, with a touch of black pepper on the finish. It is bottled at 94 proof, giving it enough heat to feel robust without overwhelming the palate. Elijah Craig is smooth enough to enjoy neat but also stands out when shaken or stirred. For under $25, it remains a benchmark in value and quality, holding its ground as a reliable staple on any bourbon shelf.
Bernheim Original Wheat Whiskey ($30)
Bernheim Original is one of the few widely available American wheat whiskeys on the market. Another Heaven Hill hit, it offers a unique experience for those looking to explore beyond bourbon and rye. It features a mashbill made up of 51 % winter wheat, 37 % corn and 12 % malted barley resulting in a mellow whiskey that leans into gentle sweetness rather than spice or oak. The aroma opens with notes of honey, vanilla, and a hint of freshly baked bread from the wheat influence. On the palate, it delivers soft layers of toffee, cereal grain, light oak, and a subtle nuttiness, all carried by a silky texture and a warm, lingering finish. Similar to the rest of the category, it is a lower ABV expression. Bottled at 90 proof, it is approachable without feeling watered down. Bernheim Original is ideal for neat sipping or mixed in lighter cocktails where its soft profile can really shine.
Wild Turkey 101 Rye ($28.99)
Wild Turkey 101 Rye is one of the most underrated rye whiskeys on the market. Distilled with the same no-nonsense philosophy that defines the rest of the Wild Turkey lineup, this bottle delivers bold rye spice, balanced sweetness, and remarkable character for its price point. It is bottled at 101 proof, offering the same high-octane backbone as its bourbon sibling, but with a different flavor profile that leans into sharp, savory, and herbal notes. The nose leads with eucalyptus, cinnamon, and toasted grain. On the palate, you get a lively burst of black pepper, mint, and clove, followed by honey, charred oak, and citrus zest. The finish is long and warming, with classic rye bite and smoothed barrel aging. Wild Turkey 101 Rye works beautifully in most cocktails as its structure and spice holds up against strong ingredients. This is a serious rye for a not-so-serious price.
Larceny Small Batch Bourbon ($23.99)
Larceny Small Batch is a wheated bourbon from Heaven Hill that offers a softer, rounder profile compared to rye-heavy counterparts in the same price tier. David Orellana explains that it is made in the same tradition as Heaven Hill's top-shelf Old Fitzgerald brand which also uses wheat instead of rye as the secondary grain for a smoother texture and a slightly sweeter profile. It is great for those who prefer gentler, more approachable whiskeys.
It is bottled at 92 proof and crafted in small batches, which helps maintain consistency and balance across releases. On the nose, Larceny opens with honey, fresh-baked bread, and soft vanilla. The palate follows with caramel, butterscotch, and warm baking spice, rounded out by a touch of roasted nuts and light oak. The finish is clean and moderate in length, offering a pleasant, mellow warmth without harshness. Larceny is ideal for sipping neat or mixing into classic bourbon-forward cocktails like a Gold Rush or Mint Julep. At under $25, it delivers impressive quality and value.
Rittenhouse Rye ($23)
Rittenhouse Rye is a favorite among bartenders and rye whiskey fans for its bold character, balanced spice, and exceptional value. Also by Heaven Hill Distillery and bottled-in-bond, it meets the rigorous standards of the Bottled in Bond Act. Fermented with 51% rye, 37% corn and 12% malted barley, it's got the spicy, fruity profile of a classic Pennsylvania or "Monongahela" rye whiskey. The result is a robust, structured rye that holds its own both in cocktails and as a sipping whiskey. The nose is lively, with notes of black pepper, dried fruit, and a touch of molasses. On the palate, it opens with cinnamon and clove, followed by brown sugar, citrus, and a hint of cocoa. The finish is long, dry, and spiced, staying true to the classic rye profile without harshness. It delivers the flavor of a premium rye at a very affordable price.
Old Forester 86 Proof Bourbon ($20.99)
Old Forester 86 Proof is a historic bourbon that remains one of the most consistent and affordable everyday sippers on the market. First bottled in 1870, it holds the distinction of being the only bourbon continuously sold by the same company before, during, and after Prohibition. Produced by Brown-Forman in Louisville, Kentucky, this expression delivers a dependable flavor profile with classic bourbon character.
The aroma is soft and welcoming, offering hints of vanilla bean, honey, and light oak. The palate follows with gentle layers of caramel, cinnamon, toasted grain, and a touch of orange zest. Bottled at 86 proof, it leans toward the lighter side, making it approachable for newcomers without feeling overly thin or flat. Its balance and drinkability make it a versatile base for cocktails, while still pleasant enough to sip neat. For $20.99, Old Forester 86 is a legacy bourbon that overdelivers at its price point.
Maker's Mark Bourbon ($20.99)
Maker's Mark is one of the most recognizable bourbons in the world, known for its signature red wax seal and subtle flavor profile. Recommended by Whisky Beth, it is produced at Star Hill Farm in Loretto, Kentucky. It uses a wheated mash bill that replaces rye with red winter wheat. This gives Maker's Mark a rounder, smoother character that appeals to a wide range of drinkers. The nose is gentle, with notes of vanilla, butterscotch, and honeyed oak. On the palate, it offers caramel, baked apple, and soft spice, with a finish that is clean and easygoing. Bottled at 90 proof, it strikes a middle ground between approachability and depth. Mark Bylok considers Maker's Mark a perfect whiskey for highballs as distillery's toasted barrels create a softer palate than bourbons aged in charred barrels. At just over $20, it remains one of the most consistent and crowd-pleasing wheated bourbons available today.
Wild Turkey 101 ($19.49)
Wild Turkey 101 is a cult-classic for bartenders and classic bourbon fans. According to Brian Downing, this bourbon was popularized by Master Distiller Jimmy Russell and over-delivers in every way. Bottled at 101 proof, it's mashbill consists of 75% corn, 13% rye, 12% malted barley. Despite its high proof, it maintains a smooth profile that shows remarkable maturity and character at this price point. For those who recognize the Russell name, he is also behind the highly regarded brand, Russell's Reserve. The nose opens with sweet vanilla, toasted oak, and a subtle hint of tobacco. On the palate, it brings layers of caramel, baking spice, and charred oak. The finish is long and warm with just the right amount of heat. The higher proof allows this bourbon to hold beautifully in spirit-forward cocktails like Manhattans and Whiskey Sours. Recommended by both Downing and Jeremy of Sipper Social Club, it is a no-nonsense bottle that delivers far more than its price suggests.
Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond ($17.99)
Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond is one of the best deals in American whiskey. Another Heaven Hill Distillery gem, it meets all the strict criteria of being bottled-in-bond but somehow still rings in under $20. The aroma leans into it's classic Kentucky profile of sweet corn, vanilla, and lightly toasted oak. On the palate, it offers a solid structure with notes of caramel, honey, baking spice, and a touch of black pepper. The finish is clean and lingering, with just enough heat to remind you it is bottled at a full 100 proof. It's the kind of bottle that seasoned drinkers keep on hand not just for mixing, but for sipping neat too. David Orellana describes it as both great over ice and wonderful in an old fashioned. Evan Williams Bottled-in-Bond is an shelf staple and perfectly embodies quality over hype.