17 Whiskeys Under $35 That Are Absolutely Worth The Try

Finding a good whiskey under $35 can feel like navigating a cluttered liquor aisle blindfolded. While ultra-aged bottles and limited releases dominate headlines, affordable whiskeys still offer a surprisingly rich variety if you know what to look for. In this price range, you're generally not getting single barrels, overproofs, or high age statements. What you are getting is a category defined by balance, sweeter profiles, and blends designed for drinkability. Most affordable whiskeys lean younger, so the wood influence is lighter, the spice is more upfront, and the caramel and vanilla notes tend to shine early. While this list is bourbon-heavy, DB Kelly has presented a extensive cheap bourbon list so we've expanded the scope to include American whiskeys that don't meet the 51% corn requirement. That means rye-forward, wheat-dominant and malt-heavy picks are all fair game.

To help navigate this value tier, I tapped an all-star lineup of whiskey pros: Jeremy of Sippers Social Club on YouTube; influencer Beth Havers; Mark Bylok of The Whisky Topic podcast; master mixologist Nikki Bonkowski; David Orellana, Beverage Director at Grand Brasserie NYC; and Brian Downing, owner of The Silver Dollar in Kentucky. Each expert weighed in on what makes a good whiskey, whether it's balance, mouthfeel, or value per sip.