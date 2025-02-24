Taste Chocolate Like An Expert To Uncover Its Hidden Flavor Notes

Whether your preference is milk, dark, or white; solid or filled; bean to bar; or made from liquor or discs; put a piece of chocolate in front of most people and they will gobble it down quickly. But just as there is an art to tasting wine or cheese, there is also an art to tasting chocolate. And it, too, involves looking, smelling, and lingering over the sensations once the chocolate is in your mouth. In fact, whether you're consuming the world's most expensive chocolate or a Hershey bar, you should use all five of your senses — including hearing -– when you taste chocolate.

The first sense you want to use in tasting chocolate is sight. The surface of the chocolate should be smooth and glossy. At cut and broken edges, it should be even-colored and have a tight, fine grain, which means the chocolate was well-tempered and properly cooled and stored. With single-origin chocolates, there may be subtle differences in color. In addition to looking at the chocolate, you should also gather as much information as you can about the chocolate itself. Note what percentage of cocoa butter and cocoa liquor is in the chocolate bar. Although you should be skeptical of terms for chocolate like Grand Cru, which indicates the chocolate is from a specific region, you do want to know the cocoa variety, soil type, topography, and climate. You may also learn about the fermentation and drying process and the roasting temperature, all of which will help you know what to expect when you ultimately taste the chocolate.