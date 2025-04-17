The Cut Of Pork You Need For Comforting Pozole

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you need a little homemade comfort, nothing beats a hot soup, and Mexican pozole is certainly one of the world's greatest on the soup scene. If you use the right cut of pork, you'll get the perfect authentic pozole with amazingly layered flavor. So, what cut of pork does your pozole need? You have two delicious options. Both pork shank and pork shoulder are great cuts for pozole because they have decent marbling, yet aren't super fatty, and they have a lot of connective tissue that will cook down into a super tasty broth. You can also get them both bone-in, and the bone will add even more incredible savory goodness.

Pork shank comes from the middle part of the front leg of the pig, above the ankle. The shank is generally braised in the oven or cooked slow and low in a slow cooker because it needs some time to break down, or it could end up chewy and dry. The pork shoulder is the cut just above the shank. It's a bit meatier, but still needs to be cooked slowly at low temperature or will end up equally tough. Not only is pork shoulder a great choice for your next pozole, it's also the same inexpensive cut of pork that's perfect for barbecue beginners because it's easy to work with and pretty forgiving to cook. Pork shank or pork shoulder will give your pozole the perfect depth of flavor and shred up easily once cooked. That being said, there are few other necessary ingredients to get your pozole just right.