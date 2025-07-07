These 10 Steakhouse Chains Are Fighting To Stay Open

Picture dim lighting that sets a cozy and inviting mood, a smoky aroma of seared beef drifting through the air, and a juicy slab of steak on your plate — in a familiar setting you can find in local restaurants and all across the country. These fond nostalgic memories of steakhouse chains reflect a fading food culture staple that defined past decades.

Back in the '80s, '90s, and '00s, casual dining chains were the place to be on a Friday night. Whether you piled into a booth with your friends after a school dance, celebrated a birthday with family, or took your crush on an awkward first date, your neighborhood's steakhouse chain provided an affordable experience that still felt upscale. However, these venues that once defined casual indulgence have loosened their hold on the American dining scene, falling victim to roadblocks like poor management, economic hardships, and cultural shifts.

Steakhouses aren't the only chain restaurants fighting to survive. Many casual dining establishments have been facing challenges since COVID-19, mostly due to rising food costs and stark competition from fast-casual rivals. And, while casual dining restaurants collectively saw a 9% spike in sales following the pandemic, the short-lived success didn't last. Once-popular dinner destinations like Red Lobster, Rubio's, and Buca di Beppo all buckled under bankruptcy in 2024. But, despite the shuttering of many locations, the demand for a sizzling steak on a mid-tier budget has kept some steakhouse chains in operation, even at a minuscule scale.