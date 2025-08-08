This Chicken Dish At LongHorn Steakhouse Can Be Ordered Gluten-Free: Here's What You Need To Know

If you don't or can't eat gluten, it can be a little tricky to dine out. The protein can pop up in unexpected places, and many people trying to avoid gluten find it difficult to enjoy a standard restaurant menu. Thankfully, you have options at LongHorn Steakhouse that can make it easier to enjoy a dinner out without having to surrender to gluten.

The Parmesan Crusted Chicken at LongHorn Steakhouse is super-satisfying, and it's easy to order gluten-free. All you have to do is ask your server to omit the breadcrumbs from the chicken. You'll still get two delicious grilled chicken breasts covered in a Parmesan and garlic cheese blend (with a side of your choice), but without any of the gluten. When it comes to sides, there are a ton of gluten-free options, including a baked potato, sweet potato, seasoned rice, loaded potato soup, shrimp and lobster chowder, and more.

An important note: LongHorn Steakhouse doesn't have gluten-free kitchens. This means that, while they offer products that don't have gluten, cross-contamination is still possible. If you have celiac disease, it may not be enough to just order from the gluten-sensitive menu due to the risk of cross-contamination. If you're simply trying to avoid gluten because you feel better without it, however, ordering gluten-free or gluten-sensitive items can help you enjoy your favorite foods.