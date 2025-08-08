This Chicken Dish At LongHorn Steakhouse Can Be Ordered Gluten-Free: Here's What You Need To Know
If you don't or can't eat gluten, it can be a little tricky to dine out. The protein can pop up in unexpected places, and many people trying to avoid gluten find it difficult to enjoy a standard restaurant menu. Thankfully, you have options at LongHorn Steakhouse that can make it easier to enjoy a dinner out without having to surrender to gluten.
The Parmesan Crusted Chicken at LongHorn Steakhouse is super-satisfying, and it's easy to order gluten-free. All you have to do is ask your server to omit the breadcrumbs from the chicken. You'll still get two delicious grilled chicken breasts covered in a Parmesan and garlic cheese blend (with a side of your choice), but without any of the gluten. When it comes to sides, there are a ton of gluten-free options, including a baked potato, sweet potato, seasoned rice, loaded potato soup, shrimp and lobster chowder, and more.
An important note: LongHorn Steakhouse doesn't have gluten-free kitchens. This means that, while they offer products that don't have gluten, cross-contamination is still possible. If you have celiac disease, it may not be enough to just order from the gluten-sensitive menu due to the risk of cross-contamination. If you're simply trying to avoid gluten because you feel better without it, however, ordering gluten-free or gluten-sensitive items can help you enjoy your favorite foods.
More gluten-sensitive options at LongHorn Steakhouse
Not in the mood for Parmesan Crusted Chicken? No worries — there are still plenty of options when it comes to gluten-friendly dishes at LongHorn Steakhouse. If you're feeling like a salad, you can order most of the salads on the menu, including the Grilled Chicken and Strawberry Salad with vinaigrette, the 7-Pepper Salad, and the Farm Fresh Field Greens Salad. Just be sure to ask for no croutons, and let your server know that you'd like your salad to be mixed in a different bowl from other salads to lower the chance of cross-contamination.
There are also quite a few steak, pork, and seafood options to choose from if you need to keep gluten off of your plate. Most of the beef options — even burgers, if you're willing to forgo the bun — are gluten-free when ordered as-is. LongHorn Steakhouse is known for its high-quality beef, so you can't go wrong with the Outlaw Ribeye or the Fire-Grilled T-Bone (both are LongHorn customer favorite steaks). Both the baby back ribs and the Cowboy Pork Chops are naturally gluten-free. When it comes to seafood, you're good to go if you order the LongHorn Salmon (just make sure you ask your server to have the kitchen skip the soy sauce-based marinade). The Redrock Grilled Shrimp and lobster tail are also naturally gluten-free. If you're looking to save some cash and still eat gluten-free, consider ordering from the LongHorn kids' menu — you can get nearly-identical meals at a fraction of the price, as long as you're willing to get your food to-go.