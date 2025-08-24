The 9 Most Intense Restaurant Spice Challenges In The US

We can't speak to why someone would want to undertake a food challenge. But given the past popularity of viral internet sensations like the cinnamon challenge, chubby bunny challenge, and the chicken nugget challenge, we know plenty of people love them. And, even today, there are still food eating contests that turn heads. Far beyond the internet of things, food challenges have existed in different forms across time zones and cuisines. Take the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, for example. It's televised annually, and the contestants have become so popular that we now know what Joey Chestnut's go-to way to eat a hot dog is outside of the competition.

Food challenges aren't a walk in the park either. They often push people's bodies to the extreme, and none do so more than spicy food challenges. Why is that? Capsaicin — the chemical compound that causes the hot sensation you get when eating something spicy — is no joke. It can cause sweating and flushed skin, and the stomach ache after isn't any fun, yet people still do it. Since we're in the business of giving the people what they want, we're going to walk through nine of the most intense restaurant spice challenges to be found across the United States. Get your glass of milk ready (since dairy is the best way to tame a dish that's too spicy) and let's go.