Food eating contests have long been a staple of friendly competition in the United States, with the first recorded speed-eating event taking place in 1916 at Nathan's Famous hot dog stand. Hot dogs have remained a go-to food over the years, but fast forward to today, and college campuses, clubs, and other communities are turning heads with a new twist: racing to eat entire heads of lettuce — and yes, this includes the core.

Lettuce eating contests originally started in 2017 at the Maine School for Science and Mathematics. The goal is simple: eat an entire head of lettuce faster than anyone else. Typically, the event is organized by a college club, which will provide the heads of lettuce, and the organizer will weigh the smallest head and trim down the others so each one is the same weight. Dressings are allowed in addition to equipment like bowls and utensils. A common strategy is to tear the lettuce inside the bowl before consuming. Upon finishing the race, the winner is awarded a crown or trophy to commemorate their victory. Along with their award, the winner is honored with coordinating the next event. Anecdotally, they have the power to impose a new green to eat.

Whether your strategy emphasizes chewing economy or biting right in, knowing what pairs with iceberg lettuce can make for a better eating experience.