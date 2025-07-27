The Food Eating Contest That's Turning Heads
Food eating contests have long been a staple of friendly competition in the United States, with the first recorded speed-eating event taking place in 1916 at Nathan's Famous hot dog stand. Hot dogs have remained a go-to food over the years, but fast forward to today, and college campuses, clubs, and other communities are turning heads with a new twist: racing to eat entire heads of lettuce — and yes, this includes the core.
Lettuce eating contests originally started in 2017 at the Maine School for Science and Mathematics. The goal is simple: eat an entire head of lettuce faster than anyone else. Typically, the event is organized by a college club, which will provide the heads of lettuce, and the organizer will weigh the smallest head and trim down the others so each one is the same weight. Dressings are allowed in addition to equipment like bowls and utensils. A common strategy is to tear the lettuce inside the bowl before consuming. Upon finishing the race, the winner is awarded a crown or trophy to commemorate their victory. Along with their award, the winner is honored with coordinating the next event. Anecdotally, they have the power to impose a new green to eat.
Whether your strategy emphasizes chewing economy or biting right in, knowing what pairs with iceberg lettuce can make for a better eating experience.
The best dressing for speed eating iceberg lettuce
Iceberg lettuce is one of the easiest veggies to grow, which might be why it's the green of choice for the competition. With that in mind, and considering the allowed dressings, knowing what tastes best with iceberg lettuce can change the game for competitive eaters. As you might assume, going with your favorite store-bought Green Goddess salad dressing should do the trick. However, just like getting the wrong ratio for homemade salad dressing can ruin a meal, the wrong pairing can ruin a competition.
Notably, iceberg lettuce-based salads are versatile and pair well with a wide range of dressings. Blue cheese, ranch, and Japanese sesame dressings, to name a few, are commonly used with each one complementing the crisp texture of the lettuce. Typically, however, competitive eaters avoid covering their food with dressing. While this can sound counterintuitive, the added taste can quickly dull and become repulsive; still, there is a balance that can be found.
When deciding on a dressing to use for eating a head of lettuce, you want one that will soften the produce with the end goal being easier consumption. Using a clear liquid dressing, like a light vinaigrette or even just water, might be your best bet. After all, light vinaigrettes are quite mild, allowing for larger consumption of the dressing before the taste dulls. Additionally, the oil-based dressing keeps the lettuce moist and easy to chew. In contrast, a heavy cream-based dressing will make the lettuce soggy.