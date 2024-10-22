Coat Your Fish In Potato Chips For A Delectably Flavorful Crust

When you think of fish and chips, your mind probably goes to the classic British dish featuring fried fish paired with French fries (referred to as "chips" in Great Britain). But it might be time to rethink that phrase and try fish that's literally made with potato chips. Coating fish in batter isn't a bad way to do it, but if you're looking for a unique flavor and crunch, coat the fish in seasoned potato chips instead.

There are a few ways you can utilize the potato chips. To help the coating maintain its crunch, you can combine crushed, flavored chips with plain breadcrumbs, which will give that exterior a crunchy texture, but still give you flavor from the chips. Or, you can use potato chips without the breadcrumbs.

Dip the fish into an egg wash first, to get the coating to stick. You can also create a mixture of chips and mayonnaise or sour cream, then lather this onto the fish. With this method, the extra moisture from the mayonnaise will prevent the chips from burning. Plus, the mayonnaise's fat helps crisp up the fish's exterior because as it heats, that fat causes water on the outside of the fish to evaporate, leaving you with a crispy coating.