The One Place In The World Where You Can Order A Taco That Costs $25,000

When we think of foods that break world records, the first thing that comes to mind is size. Granted, things like the world's largest lollipop or the world's longest hot dog are definitely fascinating, but there's also an entire category of foods that break world records solely based on their price tag. Foods like the world's most expensive burger can reach prices in the hundreds — or even thousands — which is truly something to behold.

The world's most expensive taco takes things a step further, coming in at a whopping $25,000. This record-breaking taco can only be found in one place: the restaurant Frida in the Grand Velas Los Cabos Resort in Cabo San Lucas. Created by Chef Juan Licerio Alcalá, this taco was first introduced to the world as a charity auction item, but has since been added to the menu at the Frida restaurant. It now reigns supreme as the most expensive taco in the world.

Despite already being very pricey, the resort recommends Tequila Ley .925 as a pairing, which costs $150,000 per bottle. Last but not least, even if you can afford the taco, it is supposedly only available to order for guests staying in the resort's presidential suite and requires a $12,500 deposit.