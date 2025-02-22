The Strange Tip That Gives Ginger Ale A Savory Boost
Sweet, bubbly, crisp, and spicy — no other soda has that signature kick like ginger ale. This flavorful beverage is refreshing as a standalone drink or as one of the best mixers for tequila. It's borderline medicinal, too. Ginger ale can even be used to soothe nausea, and it's a comforting soda that tastes very good while flying as well. While the sweetness of ginger ale is often balanced by the zing of ginger, sometimes it can still taste a little too syrupy. So if you're looking to elevate your ginger ale and balance the sugariness, consider adding a dash of Tabasco sauce.
Here's why it works: Tabasco's tangy heat and high levels of vinegar complement ginger ale's flavor and spice level. The vinegar in Tabasco provides acidity, and acidity tames sweetness. Just one drop of Tabasco can add a depth of umami flavor and enhance the overall spiciness of the drink. With such a small amount, the spice level won't be overwhelming either — it's more of a subtle kick.
If you don't have Tabasco, go for hot sauces with a similar profile. Crystal Hot Sauce and Louisiana Hot Sauce are both vinegary and have a thin consistency that could work here. Cholula and Valentina are thicker and less vinegary, but good if you want to emphasize more of the umami and chili flavors.
Other ways to balance and boost ginger ale
For starters, if you prefer spicy and pungent over sweet, choose ginger beer over ginger ale. Ginger beer has a more intense flavor of ginger and is typically fermented; ginger ale is more of a carbonated soda with a higher sugar content.
An easy trick to balance overly sweet drinks or cocktails is to add a squeeze of citrus, and the same can be done with ginger ale or beer. Lemon and lime are best for their level of acidity. Speaking of cocktails, if you have a bottle of bitters on hand, a few drops is another way to balance sweet ginger ale or really any soda and give it more depth of flavor. Bitters are made from herbs, flowers, roots, and spices, and have a very concentrated flavor, so a little goes a long way.
For those who love the idea of a savory boost to ginger ale, consider making an alcohol-free Michelada with ginger ale or ginger beer. For this drink, you'll use a few drops of Tabasco, rather than just one, along with lime juice and Tajin to rim the glass. Classic Michelada recipes also use ingredients like soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce — so a few drops of each can also add to the umami flavor and give your ginger ale a savory upgrade.