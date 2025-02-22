The Strange Tip That Gives Ginger Ale A Savory Boost

Sweet, bubbly, crisp, and spicy — no other soda has that signature kick like ginger ale. This flavorful beverage is refreshing as a standalone drink or as one of the best mixers for tequila. It's borderline medicinal, too. Ginger ale can even be used to soothe nausea, and it's a comforting soda that tastes very good while flying as well. While the sweetness of ginger ale is often balanced by the zing of ginger, sometimes it can still taste a little too syrupy. So if you're looking to elevate your ginger ale and balance the sugariness, consider adding a dash of Tabasco sauce.

Here's why it works: Tabasco's tangy heat and high levels of vinegar complement ginger ale's flavor and spice level. The vinegar in Tabasco provides acidity, and acidity tames sweetness. Just one drop of Tabasco can add a depth of umami flavor and enhance the overall spiciness of the drink. With such a small amount, the spice level won't be overwhelming either — it's more of a subtle kick.

If you don't have Tabasco, go for hot sauces with a similar profile. Crystal Hot Sauce and Louisiana Hot Sauce are both vinegary and have a thin consistency that could work here. Cholula and Valentina are thicker and less vinegary, but good if you want to emphasize more of the umami and chili flavors.