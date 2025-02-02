The Korean Ingredient That Gives Your Breakfast A Tangy Upgrade

If kimchi isn't a frequent flyer on your grocery list, you may not know how to pair it with a breakfast platter. Luckily, your options are anything but limited. Enjoy a proper Korean breakfast by serving kimchi alongside bugeo-guk — a dried pollock soup with tofu and bean sprouts. This cozy, comforting soup is dripping with a savory flavor that contrasts perfectly with the vibrant, zesty bravado of fresh kimchi. If you don't have the time to prepare soup in the morning, use kimchi as a crown for gyeran bap — a Korean egg and rice dish jazzed up with butter, soy sauce, and sesame oil. Just don't forget a side of milk bread. Of course, you can never go wrong by chopping up a heaping serving of kimchi and integrating it into a stack of savory scallion pancakes dunked in a spicy sriracha mayo.

Kimchi isn't just reserved for Korean dishes. Whether it's a potato-studded corned beef hash, the best breakfast that is British dippy eggs, broth-cooked oats with umami-blasted mushrooms, or a few spoonfuls of Greek yogurt, the bold and unbeatable taste of kimchi was tailor-made for breakfast. Dare we suggest turning kimchi into a jam and layering that atop a crusty slice of whole wheat bread, or using it as an unexpected upgrade for delicious pancakes? How you choose to incorporate kimchi into your breakfast is up to you, but be warned, once you try it, you'll have a hard time resisting it for lunch and dinner to boot.