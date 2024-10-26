Don't Make This Mistake When Deciding Where To Place Your Air Fryer

Air fryer placement can pose a bit of a predicament, especially if counter space is at a premium in your kitchen. You want it centrally located for easy access while cooking, but you'll also need close proximity to a power source. Whatever you do, don't make the mistake of putting it in a tight space that doesn't allow for adequate air flow.

Because air fryers are really just mini convection ovens, they require space around the appliance for proper air flow. Placing your air fryer flush against the wall or too close to other appliances can obstruct the vent, which is usually located in the back. This can cause the air fryer to overheat and potentially damage the power cord or even cause a fire. For safety, it's recommended to place the air fryer in a spot where it has at least 5 inches of space on all sides. So if you intended to keep it under a low-hanging cabinet with only a few inches of space above it, you should scrap that plan. You could always keep it pushed back into a corner or against a wall when not in use, but be sure to pull it out and give it enough space when you're ready to turn it on.