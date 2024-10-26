Don't Make This Mistake When Deciding Where To Place Your Air Fryer
Air fryer placement can pose a bit of a predicament, especially if counter space is at a premium in your kitchen. You want it centrally located for easy access while cooking, but you'll also need close proximity to a power source. Whatever you do, don't make the mistake of putting it in a tight space that doesn't allow for adequate air flow.
Because air fryers are really just mini convection ovens, they require space around the appliance for proper air flow. Placing your air fryer flush against the wall or too close to other appliances can obstruct the vent, which is usually located in the back. This can cause the air fryer to overheat and potentially damage the power cord or even cause a fire. For safety, it's recommended to place the air fryer in a spot where it has at least 5 inches of space on all sides. So if you intended to keep it under a low-hanging cabinet with only a few inches of space above it, you should scrap that plan. You could always keep it pushed back into a corner or against a wall when not in use, but be sure to pull it out and give it enough space when you're ready to turn it on.
Other air fryer mistakes to avoid
Once you've got placement down, there are a few other air fryer mistakes to avoid to really get the most out of your appliance. One of the most common missteps is overcrowding the air fryer basket. When you stuff the basket with too much food, it keeps the hot air from circulating properly, which can contribute to uneven cooking or weird texture. Cook in smaller batches to avoid this or flip your food halfway through cooking.
Another mistake is failing to preheat the air fryer before cooking. This is a prep step that a lot of people skip for time's sake but it really makes all the difference. It allows the air fryer to come to the desired temperature ahead of time, so that when you add your food, it gets hit with an intense blast of heat right away. This is especially important for food that you want nice and crispy, like French fries.
Finally, you want to avoid not adding any fat to the air fryer basket. A drizzle of oil or a pad of butter serves a few purposes. It prevents sticking and it promotes crisping and browning.