If Your Oven Cooks Food Unevenly, It Might Be Time To Do This
Just imagine it's Sunday afternoon. You finally have some spare time on your hands to roast a juicy, mouthwatering chicken for yourself and your loved ones. You went through all the common mistakes everyone makes when roasting chicken and even read all the tips for adjusting your oven temperature based on what you're cooking — all to nail the right flavors and texture. But then, after spending hours marinating that delicious chicken and popping it into the oven, you come back an hour later only to find one of the drumsticks completely charred, the thigh on the right still undercooked, and the middle cold like it never left the fridge.
Before you start doubting your cooking skills and continue wondering what went wrong, stop for a moment to consider that it might not be your fault at all. In fact, the problem might just be that your electric oven isn't heating evenly. Some ovens have hot and cold spots, but a severe case like the example above likely means your machine is on its way out. And there's a pretty straightforward fix for ovens that aren't distributing heat evenly: Just head to the store and treat yourself to a new one. We know this can cost a pretty penny, but thankfully, there are payment plans for emergencies like this.
However, if you've been using your oven for years and you already know your way around it, the first thing to check if you've set your mind on fixing it is the heating element. Damage to the bake and broil parts could be a strong indicator that they need replacing, which you could do on your own.
What causes an oven to malfunction?
If there are no visible signs of cracks or blisters on the heating elements, the problem might be hidden deeper inside the oven, meaning it's time to call in a licensed professional for service. On the other hand, if you're using a gas oven and notice a gas smell while it's running, the root of the issue might be a faulty igniter. Meanwhile, a broken thermostat or a damaged control board could also be the reason behind the malfunction, regardless of the type of oven you're using.
Another thing to be mindful of is opening the oven door too often while preheating or baking. Each time you do so, you let hot air escape and cold air come in. This, in turn, lowers the overall temperature inside the oven and leaves your food cooked unevenly. And speaking of temperature, it might also be worth checking whether your oven is properly calibrated. A broken temperature sensor, overcrowded oven racks, or restricted airflow could all cause the problem because they interfere with even heat distribution.
If you choose to go with repairs instead of buying a new oven, keep in mind that it can get a bit pricey and even reach up to $600. But ultimately, once everything's sorted and your oven once again in great shape, it's just as important to keep up regular care. Besides, did you know that everything you need to clean an oven door is in your pantry?