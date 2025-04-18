If Your Oven Cooks Food Unevenly, It Might Be Time To Do This

Just imagine it's Sunday afternoon. You finally have some spare time on your hands to roast a juicy, mouthwatering chicken for yourself and your loved ones. You went through all the common mistakes everyone makes when roasting chicken and even read all the tips for adjusting your oven temperature based on what you're cooking — all to nail the right flavors and texture. But then, after spending hours marinating that delicious chicken and popping it into the oven, you come back an hour later only to find one of the drumsticks completely charred, the thigh on the right still undercooked, and the middle cold like it never left the fridge.

Before you start doubting your cooking skills and continue wondering what went wrong, stop for a moment to consider that it might not be your fault at all. In fact, the problem might just be that your electric oven isn't heating evenly. Some ovens have hot and cold spots, but a severe case like the example above likely means your machine is on its way out. And there's a pretty straightforward fix for ovens that aren't distributing heat evenly: Just head to the store and treat yourself to a new one. We know this can cost a pretty penny, but thankfully, there are payment plans for emergencies like this.

However, if you've been using your oven for years and you already know your way around it, the first thing to check if you've set your mind on fixing it is the heating element. Damage to the bake and broil parts could be a strong indicator that they need replacing, which you could do on your own.