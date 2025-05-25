The Kitchen Appliance That's Banned In Most College Dorms

So, you or your kid are headed to college in the fall: congratulations. It's an exciting time! But before you start searching Amazon for your dorm room essentials (and nonessentials), you might want to take a peek at the dorm packing list of electrical items your college allows. While you may be eyeing one of the best 4-slice toasters to make that Gordon Ramsay-style avocado toast that makes you feel like an adult, this small appliance is probably not in your future. Sorry to destroy those morning breakfast in bed dreams; however, most dorms consider toasters to be a fire hazard.

Those open heating coils that help to transform a slice of bread into crunchy, golden brown toast can set off a smoke detector at the most inopportune moments. This can happen when you toast your bread or waffles too long, or when those fossilized crumbs on the bottom toaster tray that you meant to empty two months ago start smoking. No judgement. It happens to the best of us. But it will eventually attract bugs of both the small and large nature.