Don't Forget To Unplug These Kitchen Appliances Before You Go On Vacation

There's a lot to remember when you're rushing out the door for a vacation, from closing all the windows to leaving out some food for the cat. But one step you don't want to skip? Unplugging all the small kitchen appliances that line your countertop. For one, you can save a little bit of money on your electricity bill by stopping the appliances from drawing out unneeded energy while you're gone. If you have modern appliances, the difference in price likely won't be large, since nowadays technology has majorly lessened the amount of energy a device consumes when it's not in use. But if you have older devices, the cost savings might start to add up.

Beyond money, unplugging devices is also a good practice for safety. Faulty outlets or cords can cause electrical fires, which is just one more thing you don't want to have to worry about when you're trying to chill on a beach in the tropics. With that said, here are a few appliances you should take special care to unplug before you jet off to the airport on your summer travels.