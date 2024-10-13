11 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking On An Electric Stovetop

Many consider gas stoves, especially in professional cooking environments, superior to electric ones because they produce faster temperature changes, are ideal for high-heat cooking, and have the visual benefit of an open flame. However, gas stoves have received negative press recently because of concerns that they contribute to unsafe indoor air quality. Electric stoves are presented as a healthier option in the home, and even some elite chefs have spoken out about their preference for electric cooking, although they are generally referring to using induction stoves. Some states are banning gas stoves in new construction, so we're likely to see more and more electric ranges in the years to come.

While there are pros and cons to both kinds of devices, electric stoves aren't a bad choice for the serious home cook. In fact, Consumer Reports lab tests show that electric stoves usually perform better than gas stoves. We reached out to Bree Lemmen, Whirlpool brand kitchen manager, for advice on avoiding common mistakes when cooking with electric stoves and for tips to maximize the potential of these popular household appliances. While switching from gas to electric may be a transition at first, with a little knowledge about how these stoves work, and by utilizing a few clever hacks, it's possible to cook all of your favorite dishes on an electric range, without worrying about toxic fumes in your home. Although induction stoves are a form of electric stove, we're focusing on traditional coil stoves in this article.