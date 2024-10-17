Low And Slow Wins The Race When Cooking With Vodka
Penne alla vodka is one of those checks-all-the-boxes kinds of classic dishes. With aromatics like garlic and onion and an umami-rich tomato base, along with a creamy sauce that finds its way into the ridges and opening of al dente pasta, it's no wonder this dish remains a mainstay on dinner tables — Italian, American, and otherwise.
Working with booze might intimidate some home cooks however, so we asked Scott Tacinelli and Angie Rito, co-owners of the wildly popular Manhattan restaurant Don Angie as well as authors of the cookbook "Italian American," for some tips. The couple will be participating in City Harvest's BID 2024: CHTV event along with a host of other notable chefs in an effort to feed New Yorkers in need on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, but they took time to share their best practices when cooking up vodka sauce.
Tacinelli and Rito have honed their version of this dish, and a major part of their formula is about pace. "We simmer it low and slow," they explained. They also mentioned at which point in the process they incorporate the boozy element. "We add the vodka early in the cooking process, after the garlic and onions have simmered sufficiently but before the tomato and cream is added." This allows them to keep an eye on the mixture as they stir continuously, "until all of the vodka has visibly evaporated." Once that happens and there's no liquid left, they can be sure the liquor has cooked off.
Ingredients and layers in vodka sauce
While the vodka is cooking, Scott Tacinelli and Angie Rito also take the opportunity to imbue their sauce with a ton of tastiness. They explained that as they simmer the vodka, they do so with "a lot of onions and garlic to coax out flavor of the vegetables and to ensure that they cook through fully to the point of being extremely soft." From there, they purée the ingredients and pass the whole mixture through a sieve so that the resulting sauce is super creamy, silky, and smooth.
The couple shared thoughts on vodka selection for your sauce, too. The good news is you don't need to break the bank by reaching for the top shelf booze, but bottom of the barrel isn't a good move either, as they explained that "the really cheap stuff that might contribute off-putting bitter flavors."
You may already know that the boiling point matters when cooking a vodka sauce, but this low and slow suggestion for your penne dish is a pro move that ensures layers of well-integrated flavor that will come through in every bite. And whether you take another expert opinion on the best pasta and wine pairing for vodka sauce, or use a little leftover liquor to upgrade your martini with a throwback to the original, this expertly cooked penne alla vodka will be a crowd-pleaser.