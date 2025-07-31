The Easiest Way To Carry A Massive Costco Food Court Haul Out Of The Store
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Costco food court is a cheap and delicious option for a quick bite, even if you aren't going shopping that day. But even though Costco has a shockingly fast pizza-making process, if you have to wait when you order a Costco food court pizza, it can be more than annoying if you then can't get a tray to carry your pie, drinks, and snacks. Whether you're getting food for a group or more things than your hands can carry, your best bet is using a specific type of box.
Costco members know that there are plenty of cardboard boxes that are located near the checkout lanes. However, the right box will also work perfectly for carrying your pizza, drinks, ice cream, and more. Don't grab just any box, though; the best kind to use is a long shallow box that's shaped like a tray. This option is actually even better than a tray because you can just take your food to go right out to the car, which is especially useful if there's no seating at the often crowded food court. And if you're going to be grabbing a bunch of drinks, you may want to steal a tip from smart shoppers on Reddit. They suggest saving cardboard drink holders, like the kind you might get at a fast food restaurant, and bringing them along to carry your multiple drinks in.
Other ways to carry large amounts out of Costco
Shopping at Costco can count as a serious workout with the lifting, cart pushing, and carrying out of all those items. You can always grab whatever boxes are available, but in some cases it may make sense to come prepared if you want to make it easier to get things in and out of your car. And yes, you can bring your own shopping bags to Costco, if you're wondering. Just know that store employees are allowed to check your bags when you enter and leave the store, so bring them empty. One genius idea from Reddit is to bring along some of those large blue Ikea shopping bags for purchases, as they may be easier to carry than bulky boxes. You can also keep collapsible crates, like the CleverMade Collapsible Milk Crate, in your car as a way to sort all your purchases and keep items from rolling around in the trunk.
And don't forget, if you have extra large purchases that you need an extra set of hands for, company policy is that you can ask an employee for assistance with loading the items into your car.