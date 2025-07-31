The Easiest Way To Carry A Massive Costco Food Court Haul Out Of The Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Costco food court is a cheap and delicious option for a quick bite, even if you aren't going shopping that day. But even though Costco has a shockingly fast pizza-making process, if you have to wait when you order a Costco food court pizza, it can be more than annoying if you then can't get a tray to carry your pie, drinks, and snacks. Whether you're getting food for a group or more things than your hands can carry, your best bet is using a specific type of box.

Costco members know that there are plenty of cardboard boxes that are located near the checkout lanes. However, the right box will also work perfectly for carrying your pizza, drinks, ice cream, and more. Don't grab just any box, though; the best kind to use is a long shallow box that's shaped like a tray. This option is actually even better than a tray because you can just take your food to go right out to the car, which is especially useful if there's no seating at the often crowded food court. And if you're going to be grabbing a bunch of drinks, you may want to steal a tip from smart shoppers on Reddit. They suggest saving cardboard drink holders, like the kind you might get at a fast food restaurant, and bringing them along to carry your multiple drinks in.