Ina Garten's Clever Tip For Picking The Best Kitchen Wall Paint Color

For decades, Ina Garten has shown her audience how good taste and simplicity go hand in hand. From her recipes and home décor to dinner hosting tips, the Barefoot Contessa walks a fine line between keeping her lessons elegant yet accessible. Some of Ina Garten's best kitchen design tips actually stem from her own processes and the spaces she personally uses, and she's spoken of the colors featured in her kitchen and why they worked so well.

At one point, Garten's kitchen had sage green stripes on the walls with black and white tiles on other surfaces. Her reason for using subtle colors in the kitchen is that the focus of the room automatically goes to the brightly colored foods that are being used. Since it's a kitchen, ingredients should take center stage, and this is exactly what Garten achieves with her subtle color scheme through dramatic contrast. By keeping her kitchen's surfaces almost looking like a blank canvas, she's able to add color and draw focus to elements that she chooses. This can be for various ingredients, dishes, pieces of crockery, and even decorative flowers, which the television personality and cookbook author has a penchant for. With countertops, one can pick either dark or light colors since both offer an aesthetic contrast. However, avoid the appliance color mistake of getting dark appliances; get light-colored ones.