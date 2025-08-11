The Reason White Is One Of The Worst Colors For Your Kitchen

When dreaming about a beautiful and pristine kitchen to cook in, you may immediately think of white glossy cabinets, drawers, and white paint a la a 2000s rom com kitchen. But if you're thinking of renovating or are curious about what decor to look for in your next home, you might want to reframe your thinking. Interior designer Cristiana Crin, founder and director of design of Perpetuum Designs, spoke exclusively to Chowhound about the best colors for a kitchen. Surprisingly enough, white (at least a high gloss shade of it) is one of the worst kitchen design choices.

That's not to say that you can't include white in your design, but Crin recommends a neutral shade — not a high gloss shade, which she says creates the worst look. "A high gloss paint, regardless of the color, is going to be a really bad idea," she said. "A high gloss finish will always create shadows, no matter how perfect your walls are. It will always show imperfections, and there will always be objects in the room that create shadows."

On the other hand, if you go too dark, that isn't going to look good, either. "A general rule will be to stay away from anything dark or oversaturated: dark gray, dark green, dark blue, red, yellow, and anything with a highly intense pigment," Crin advised.