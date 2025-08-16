7 Big Bologna Recalls That Affected Lunches Across The US

A bologna sandwich is a staple of lunches across the United States. It's cheap and incredibly fast to prepare because all you have to do is slap a slice on some bread and chow down. Even if you choose to fry the bologna or add more toppings, those will take only a few minutes at most. When grocery stores have to pull bologna products off shelves due to food safety recalls, there are more than a few people who suddenly find their preferred lunch plans turned upside-down.

You might be thinking that, well, this is lunch meat; it's probably rife with bacteria and other terrible things that only "mystery meat" could have. However, that's not the case with most of these recalls (and the ingredients in bologna are far from a mystery). It's true that bologna recalls can be due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which causes listeriosis. Lunch meat tends to be one of the more prolific sources of the problem, and contamination often happens during the slicing and packaging stages of production. In fact, one of the worst bologna and deli meat recalls occurred because of potential listeria contamination. However, most bologna recalls in the U.S. have been due to mislabeling and illegal import issues, with products taken off shelves before anyone reported problems. Let's take a look at seven big bologna recalls that affected lunches across the U.S.